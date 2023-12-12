Wasabi Market size to increase by USD 466.1 million between 2023 to 2028; The growth of the Sauce Type segment will be significant during the forecast period - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The wasabi market size is expected to grow by USD 466.1 million from 2023 to 2028, according to Technavio. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 10.68% during the forecast period. Rising awareness about the health benefits of wasabi is notably driving the wasabi market. However, factors such as Side effects of overuse of wasabi may impede the market growth. The market is segmented by Type (Sauce and Powder), Application (Food and beverages and Medical and nutraceuticals), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Wasabi Market 2024-2028

Key Segment Analysis

The sauce segment will be significant during the forecast period. Mountain View Wasabi., MUSO Co., Ltd. and Oregon Coast Wasabi are some of the major players in the market for conventional wasabi sauces. Consumers are showing interest in different cuisines from various cultures across the globe and thus are including wasabi in their cuisines, which can boost the growth of the global wasabi market. Raw fish dishes, such as sushi and sashimi are the most popular dishes to eat with wasabi. Zaru soba (cold buckwheat noodles), yakiniku, and yakitori are also good to be paired with wasabi. To know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years, View a PDF Sample Report.

Geographical Market Analysis

APAC will contribute 47% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Japan, followed by China is the leading country in terms of consumption of wasabi in the region. The region has high growth potential due to the presence of several untapped markets. The rising disposable income of consumers and the strong economic growth of countries such as India and China will factor in driving the regional market growth for wasabi in APAC during the forecast period.

Company Insights

The wasabi market is fragmented, and the companies are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market companies, including:

Beaverton Foods Inc., Clearspring Ltd., Connors Greens LLC, Eden Foods Inc., Half Moon Bay Wasabi Co., J.R. Kelly Co., Kelchner Food Products, Kikkoman Sales USA Inc., KINJIRUSHI Co. Ltd., McCormick and Co. Inc., Mountain View Wasabi, MUSO Co., Ltd., Oregon Coast Wasabi, Pacific Coast Wasabi Ltd., Real Wasabi LLC, S and B Foods Inc., Shima Wasabi, Tamaruya Honten Co. Ltd., TasFoods Ltd., The Good Bean Inc., The Wasabi Co., ZHUHAI KINGZEST FOOD CO. LTD.

Wasabi Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018-2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.68% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 466.1 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 10.42 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 47% Key countries US, Japan, South Korea, Russia, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

