Wasatch BioLabs Announces Co-Marketing Agreement With Agilent to Advance Native-Read Targeted Sequencing

SALT LAKE CITY, Dec. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Wasatch BioLabs (WBL), a leader in native, long-read sequencing and epigenomic analysis, today announced a co-marketing agreement with Agilent Technologies to support the adoption of its Direct Targeted Methylation Sequencing (dTMS) platform. The collaboration brings together Agilent's enrichment chemistries—SureSelect for genomic DNA and Avida for cell-free DNA—and WBL's proprietary Oxford Nanopore-based native-read workflow, expanding access to scalable targeted multi-omic analysis for RUO and clinical research studies.

The SureSelect and Avida capabilities both fill a critical gap in native-read sequencing by enabling precise, custom targeting up to 1 Mb, while preserving native DNA features such as methylation and structural variants. By eliminating off-target sequencing, DNA damage of traditional bisulfite-based methods, and biases introduced by PCR amplification, researchers can capture true biology across large and short, customized genomic regions. This opens new doors for liquid biopsy and targeted genomic applications with cost-efficient, scalable, and highly precise approaches suitable for a broad-array of research and screening applications.

"Multi-omic biology is essential for understanding disease, but for broad adoption it has to be delivered in a way that scales," said Dean Lilley, Senior Director of Product Development at Wasatch BioLabs. "Our alignment with Agilent ensures that native-read targeted sequencing delivers integrated genetic and epigenetic insight, while establishing the consistency, reproducibility, and operational reliability required for high-throughput research and potential future clinical translation.

Early adopters in oncology, neurology, rare disease, and prenatal research are already applying dTMS to resolve structural variation, allelic context, repeat expansions, and methylation patterns in a unified assay. These programs demonstrate how native-read targeted sequencing can support more comprehensive, mechanism-informed profiling across research areas such as liquid biopsy and large cohort studies.

"Partnering with Wasatch BioLabs allows Agilent to deliver a next-generation experience for customers who need both innovation and operational flexibility," said Nina Green, vice president and general manager of Agilent's Clinical Diagnostics Division. "By integrating SureSelect and Avida enrichment with Wasatch's novel sequencing technology and robust send-out service model, we are enabling customers to access high-quality NGS data without workflow barriers. This collaboration accelerates adoption, improves turnaround times, and provides a powerful, innovation-led path to achieving high-confidence genomic insights at any scale."

Under the agreement, WBL and Agilent will jointly deliver scientific content, educational programming, and technology demonstrations through 2027. The organizations anticipate the collaboration will scale adoption of native-read targeted sequencing and accelerate the development of cost-efficient, relevant native-read assays.

WBL welcomes additional partners interested in integrating the targeted sequencing assay into their research or development programs. The service will remain in early access through Q1 2026. Early adopters will have the opportunity to shape future enhancements and gain first access to new capabilities.

About Wasatch BioLabs

Wasatch BioLabs (WBL), a subsidiary of Renew Biotechnologies, is the largest U.S. sequencing service provider exclusively specialized in long-read sequencing. Operating out of Salt Lake City, WBL combines state-of-the-art laboratories, audit-ready quality systems, and high-throughput processing capacity. WBL partners with BioPharma, Biotech, and academic teams to deliver sequencing solutions across genomic, transcriptomic, and epigenetic applications.

SOURCE Wasatch BioLabs