Wash-Dry-Fold POS Names Ian Gollahon CEO, Converts from LLC to Corporation

Laundromat owner and industry veteran to lead company's next phase of growth

BROKEN ARROW, Okla., May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wash-Dry-Fold POS, a provider of practical point-of-sale and management software for the laundry industry, is pleased to announce its transition from an LLC to a corporation, followed by the appointment of Ian Gollahon as chief executive officer.

"It's a privilege to serve our customers and lead our small team," said Gollahon. "Kindness, focus, and gratitude will be constants at every layer of value that we deliver."

Wash-Dry-Fold POS CEO Ian Gollahon

Gollahon, who previously served as a key leader in the company's growth from its early stages, has been instrumental in the brand's evolution. He was a primary architect of the company's 2020 shift to cloud-based software subscriptions and has personally managed the sales and software development teams. Under his leadership, Wash-Dry-Fold POS has grown to serve approximately 20% of the current U.S. laundromat point-of-sale market.

As part of the transition, Founder and Chief Technology Officer Brian Henderson has been appointed chairman of the board and remains the majority shareholder, providing continuity as the company enters its next stage of growth.

"For a decade, Ian has been the definitive steward of our brand," said Henderson. "From securing our intellectual property to navigating complex vendor relations and marketing strategies, he possesses a rare blend of financial sophistication and operational grit."

A distinguishing factor of the leadership at Wash-Dry-Fold POS is its direct involvement in the industry it serves. Gollahon became a laundromat owner himself in 2023 when partnering with Henderson to purchase the Henderson family's chain of laundromats in Oklahoma. Liberty Laundry, serving as a real-world testing ground for Wash-Dry-Fold POS software, grossed $2.5 million in top-line revenue in 2025 across its three locations. This "owner-to-owner" perspective helps ensure the software remains grounded in the daily realities of running a successful laundromat.

Following strong momentum from the 2025 Clean Show, Wash-Dry-Fold POS experienced the strongest first quarter in company history in 2026. The move to incorporate further signals an increased focus on growth and reinvestment. From independent shops to high-volume operations, Wash-Dry-Fold POS remains focused on its original mission: building practical laundromat management tools for the owners and teams who use them every day.

For more information about Wash-Dry-Fold POS, please visit https://www.washdryfoldpos.com

About Wash-Dry-Fold POS: Wash-Dry-Fold POS provides specialized point-of-sale and laundromat management software built by laundromat owners for laundromat owners. Based in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, the company focuses on delivering reliable and easy-to-use tools that help owners manage their wash-dry-fold attendants and improve operational efficiency.

Media Contact: Rebecca Clay, (855) 424-4258, [email protected], https://www.washdryfoldpos.com

SOURCE Wash-Dry-Fold POS