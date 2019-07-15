Wash Time Express joins Mammoth Holdings's "Operator-Focused" Conveyor Car Wash Platform

ATLANTA, July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mammoth Holdings, LLC ("Mammoth"), an Atlanta-based express conveyor car wash operator, has acquired Wash Time Express, Inc., a single-unit express conveyor car wash located in Austell, Georgia. Wash Time Express's founder, Richard Bailey, Jr., invested a significant amount of his proceeds from the sale into Mammoth and will join the Mammoth team as an operations consultant.

Gary Dennis, Mammoth's co-founder and CEO explained, "Adding Wash Time Express to the Mammoth family of brands expands our presence in the greater-Atlanta market and gives our customers a new wash option." Dennis added, "We're particularly excited to have the opportunity to serve Wash Time's customers and provide them with the convenience and service that comes with the Mammoth footprint and our unlimited wash club."

"Mammoth is the perfect home for Wash Time Express," stated Richard Bailey, Jr. "I know they will take good care of my employees, and they treated me like a partner throughout this process. They moved fast and did exactly what they said they would do. I'm excited to be a shareholder in a growing car wash company run by industry-insiders."

Mammoth is the first car wash consolidation platform formed by industry-insiders and is the 9th largest conveyor car wash operator in the United States according to Commercial Plus's Top 100 list. Mammoth seeks to be the partner-of-choice for car wash operators who desire liquidity, growth capital, and a tax-deferred equity investment opportunity. Mammoth's multi-brand portfolio includes Finish Line, Marc-1, Wash Me Fast, Swifty, and Ultra, among others.

In October 2018, Mammoth partnered with Red Dog Equity LLC, an Atlanta-based private equity firm, which, through its partnership with Tom Pritzker's family business interests (advised by The Pritzker Organization), provides the equity for Mammoth's corporate development initiatives. Monroe Capital provides Mammoth's debt financing.

About Mammoth Holdings

Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Mammoth Holdings operates 31 express conveyor car washes and 1 flex service car wash under the Finish Line, Marc-1, Swifty, Ultra, Wash Me Fast, Pals, and QuickWash Express brands in Georgia, Alabama, Kentucky, Tennessee, and Illinois. Mammoth was founded by Gary Dennis and Chip Hackett in 2002. To learn more, please visit one of our locations or see us online at: www.mammothholdings.com.

About Red Dog Equity LLC

Red Dog Equity LLC® is a private equity firm that invests in lower middle-market companies poised for strong growth in partnership with driven, entrepreneurial business leaders ("Red Dogs"). To learn more, please visit: www.reddogequity.com.

About The Pritzker Organization

The Pritzker Organization is the merchant bank for the business interests of the Tom Pritzker family. Additional information can be found at www.pritzkerorg.com.

SOURCE Mammoth Holdings