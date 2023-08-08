Washed up Journalist and Former Long Island Hustler Drops Two Novels

NEW YORK, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tired of waiting for "literary agents" to respond to his queries, Richard Daub, artist and former animal pharmaceutical industry reporter, has decided to bypass the swine and has published two novels on his own independent imprint, Clay Road Press, now available on Amazon.com, with a collection of short stories to follow.

The Island Country is a multigenerational family drama set on Long Island and begins after World War II, when the country was great for some and not so great for others, home to the Smith Family: Philip, a racist Nassau County detective with a secret; his mentally ill wife, Eunice, speeding around the house looking for her coffee can of prescription pills; their oldest son, Philip Jr., aspiring pastor and budding monster; daughter Joyce, with a serious artistic talent that she doesn't know what to do with; and Oscar, an obese child who wants nothing more than to be a fireman when he grows up.

History of von Schatt (1913-1960) chronicles the origin of the von Schatt family: from the abandonment of its patriarch, Heinrich, on the steps of an orphanage in Germany at the outbreak of World War I; through his apprenticeship on the high seas with a salty drunken smuggler; his flight from the Nazis to Sweden; his kidnapping of a child bride to America; his becoming the most feared Captain in the US military troop transport fleet; his concurrent role as husband and father of two dysfunctional Long Island families; and his lifelong obsession to uncover the secret behind a set of coordinates he'd found written on an old map.

Richard Daub grew up on Long Island, New York, where he pilfered milk crates, loitered in bowling alleys, rumbled in shopping mall parking lots, stocked supermarket frozen foods aisles, played guitar, cruised nightclub parking lots for girls, wrote crappy song lyrics, and longed for the day he'd forever leave "Strong Island". In addition to his collected works, he, with his son, authored The Adventures of Hyperkid, a two-novel series about a kid with ADHD who inherits superpowers.

Today (August 8, 2023), from 4:00-6:00 pm, the author will be available for beer and talk at Lucky on B in the East Village (168 Avenue B), Manhattan, NYC.

Website: richarddaub.com

Twitter: @rdaub82

