Washington Auto Show, National Road Safety Foundation Invite Area Teens To Help Create TV Message About Distracted Driving

WASHINGTON, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Teens from the District of Columbia and the neighboring states of Maryland and Virginia are being invited to help spread the word about the dangers of distracted driving in the third annual Drive Safe D.C. PSA Challenge, sponsored by The National Road Safety Foundation in conjunction with the 2020 Washington Auto Show, which runs from Jan 24 – Feb. 2.

Teens can submit their ideas for a 30-second public service announcement that warns of the dangers of distracted driving. The winner will receive $2,000 and an Emmy Award-winning director will come to his or her school to make the idea into a finished TV public service announcement that will debut at the Washington Auto Show before airing on 160 TV stations nationwide. One runner-up will receive $1,000.

"Distracted driving continues to be a major factor in crashes that results in thousands of deaths and tens of thousands of injuries every year," said Washington Auto Show Chairman John Ourisman. "The Drive Safe D.C. contest involves young people in a solution by creating impactful messages to their peers and to all drivers that distracted driving is dangerous driving."

Teens in the District of Columbia, Maryland and Virginia are invited to enter by sending a script or a descriptive paragraph for a TV ad that reminds people not to drive distracted. Entry deadline is Dec. 30, 2019. All entrants receive a free ticket to the Washington Auto Show.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration estimates more than 3,300 people are killed every year due to distracted driving, and tens of thousands more are injured. Texting and cell phone use get the most attention, but drivers can be distracted many other things including use of other mobile devices like GPS, adjusting sound system controls, eating and talking with passengers.

"Young people can help change behavior by spreading the message to their peers and their communities about the dangers of distracted driving," said Michelle Anderson of The National Road Safety Foundation, a non-profit that promotes safe driving behavior.

Information about distracted driving and the Drive Safe D.C. PSA Contest, including contest rules and entry form, can be seen at http://www.nrsf.org/teenlane.org/content/drive-safe-dc

The National Road Safety Foundation, Inc. (NRSF) is a 501 (c)(3) non-profit organization that for 55 years has worked to reduce crashes, deaths and injuries on our nation's highways by promoting safe driving habits through greater public awareness.

NRSF produces free educational programs for use by police, teachers, traffic safety agencies, healthcare professionals, youth advocacy groups and other grass-roots related organizations. The Foundation works with youth advocacy groups and sponsors contests to engage teens in promoting safe driving to their peers and in their communities. For information or to download free programs, visit www.nrsf.org or www.teenlane.org.

The 2020 Washington Auto Show, Jan. 24 – Feb. 2, is one of the five top auto shows in the nation and is the largest indoor consumer event in the District of Columbia. It is preceded by two show-sponsored industry events, Public Policy Days and the MobilityTalks International Conference. The show takes place in the Walter E. Washington Convention Center. Along with the engineering prowess on display among the more than 600 new models from over 35 manufacturers, the 2020 show will feature VIP tours led by award-winning automotive writers and a special exhibit area for live painting of "art" cars. There will be onsite visits from celebrities and sports personalities.

