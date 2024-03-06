CARY, N.C., March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The North Carolina based entertainment company, Washington Comix is set to release its first graphic novel, Black Justice: The Awakening. The graphic novel is the creative innovation of Dr. David Washington, publisher of Washington Comix.

Black Justice is the first book of a series of graphic novels focused on the inclusion of African American superheroes. "I was disappointed that the superhero genre lacked representation of diverse faces, stories, and voices," explains Washington.

Washington Comix Launches Inaugural Graphic Novel, Black Justice: The Awakening

"I wanted my sons and daughter to see themselves in the stories of heroes. I believe every person should be able to see themselves represented in their heroes, because seeing is believing. And now more than ever we need heroic people," stated Washington.

The plot of the book is an African American entrepreneur and former Special Forces operator, Dr. Chris Withers, comes face-to-face with a system of injustice that drives him to vigilantism as Black Justice. Withers encounters supervillains, a corrupt police system, and social issues that stand in the way of him finding justice, but he persists through the process. Washington Comix is not confining its storytelling to just the comic book genre.

Black Justice represents the first step in a larger media franchise for Washington Comix. The company has already secured a screenplay from Hollywood alumni, Carlton Holder. Holder was the writer for the action film, Bridge of Dragons starring Dolph Lundgren of the Expendables franchise. "I am pleased to be working with such impressive entertainment professionals to move our intellectual property forward," stated Washington.

The graphic novel, Black Justice: The Awakening is scheduled for release on Tuesday, April 16, 2024. The book will be available on Amazon.com and WashingtonComix.com.

Contact Information

Ms. May Cortez

919-256-3774

[email protected]

SOURCE Washington Comix