Washington Comix's "Black Defender: The Awakening" Is Recognized as Graphic Novel of the Year by BookLife

CARY, N.C., Nov. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BookLife announced Black Defender: The Awakening as the best graphic novel of the year. BookLife reviews dozens of independent books each month, in all categories. To compile the inaugural BookLife's Best features, BookLife reviewed books from across its many channels. This year it selected eight books that represented the very best of 2024.

"Black Defender: The Awakening" Is Recognized as Graphic Novel of the Year by BookLife Dr. David Washington

"I am delighted about the recognition of best graphic novel of the year, and I could not be happier to see that the work struck a chord with the reviewers," said Dr. David Washington, the author of the graphic novel. Black Defender represents Washington's first work in the fiction genre.

"I decided to create a graphic novel to promote representation, diversity, and social justice. I believe that stories have the power to bring people together and spark significant conversations about these important topics. By using the visual medium of a graphic novel, I hoped to reach a wider audience and engage readers in a unique and impactful way," explains Washington.

The book is about an African American entrepreneur and former Special Forces soldier, Dr. Chris Withers, who comes face-to-face with a system of injustice that drives him to vigilantism as Black Defender. Withers encounters supervillains, a corrupt police system, and social issues that stand in the way of him finding justice.

Earlier this year, BookLife also honored Black Defender with its inclusion as an Editor's Pick. The Editor's Pick denotes a book of outstanding quality. BookLife reviews books assigning letter grades (from A+ to C) for five production elements: cover art, interior design and typography, illustrations (if applicable), editing, and marketing copy. Black Defender received high grades with an A for cover art, A for Design and typography, A for Illustrations, A- for editing, and A- for marketing copy.

BookLife is a subsidiary of Publishers Weekly (PW) dedicated to indie authors. PW has been reviewing self-published books since 2010 when it began its PW Select program. In May 2014, PW joined forces with tech company Mediapolis, Inc. to launch BookLife.

The graphic novel, Black Defender: The Awakening is available on Amazon.com and WashingtonComix.com.

