Washington Commanders' Chris Paul AKA "The Seventh" Continues Musical Triumph with "Options" Release on March 15, 2024

WASHINGTON, March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The multi-talented Chris Paul, known on stage as "The Seventh," is set to captivate music enthusiasts worldwide with the release of his latest single, "Options." The song, a dynamic blend of rhythmic beats and memorable melodies, will be available on all major streaming platforms starting March 15, 2024.

"The Seventh" seamlessly transitions between the football field and the recording studio, showcasing his versatility as an athlete and musician and his multidimensional personality. With "Options," he invites listeners into a sonic journey that transcends genres, leaving an indelible mark on the music scene.

This release marks another significant milestone in "The Seventh's" musical career. In 2020, he released the EP "Roads," demonstrating his early exploration into the music world. In 2021 and 2022, he followed up with the singles "In My Head" and "Mother Nature," showcasing a consistent passion for his creative outlet.

The song "Options" explores feelings of regret and the paradox of choice, delving into the complexities of decision-making and the consequences that follow. The track combines thought-provoking lyrics with infectious hooks, creating an anthemic sound that will resonate with a diverse audience.

"Music is my creative outlet from football. Through it, I like to break barriers and redefine expectations," said Paul. "With "Options," I wanted to create a musical experience that invites listeners, whether their preference be pop or country, to take their own journey."

"Options" will be available for streaming on all platforms, including popular ones such as Spotify, Apple Music, and Amazon Music, allowing fans to experience the magic of "The Seventh" wherever they go.

SOURCE Chris Paul