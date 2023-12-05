WASHINGTON COMMANDERS FORGE PARTNERSHIP WITH FORGIVECO™

ForgiveCo to employ innovative debt forgiveness model for local impact through Commanders Corporate Partnership Program.

FORT COLLINS, Colo., Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Debt poses a significant challenge for many Americans. In an effort to address this issue, the Washington Commanders have established a partnership with ForgiveCo™, a pioneering public benefit corporation committed to alleviating consumer debt.

This community platform enables Commanders' corporate partners to collaborate with ForgiveCo in providing debt relief to individuals facing financial struggles.

For every dollar invested in this partnership, ForgiveCo's debt relief system eliminates $50 of targeted community members' debt.

Anthony Cangelosi, VP, Corporate Partnerships & Strategy at the Commanders expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "We are excited about the journey ahead and the impactful change we can achieve together."

The program empowers Commanders' brand partners to actively participate in debt relief and social responsibility, focusing on the communities they value and serve.

Erik Antico, Chief Revenue Officer at ForgiveCo shared his perspective, saying, "When individuals receive a letter in the mail announcing, 'Your debt has been relieved thanks to the Commanders and 'X' company,' it leaves a lasting imprint on their brand perception. It's powerful, shareable, and lasting, which is what marketers and brands seek to deliver and achieve."

The Washington Commanders and ForgiveCo welcome current and new corporate partners to join this initiative, contributing to debt relief and positively impacting individuals facing financial challenges. Together, they can alleviate the debt burden, foster hope, and bring about meaningful change.

About the Washington Commanders:
The Washington Commanders are a professional American football team based in the Washington metropolitan area, competing in the National Football League (NFL) as a National Football Conference (NFC) East division member. The team plays its home games at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland.

About ForgiveCo:
ForgiveCo provides business advisory services to corporations for acquisition, administration, and cancellation of consumer debt, alongside advisory services in branding, goodwill creation, and bulk debt management – "Transforming debt into goodwill. ™" They amplify a brand's equity by erasing billions of dollars of debt for millions of people, activating community and hope in individuals. To learn more, please visit: forgiveco.com

Washington Commanders Partnership Contact
Anthony Cangelosi
VP, Corporate Partnerships & Strategy, Commanders
Email: [email protected]

ForgiveCo Partnership Contact:
Erik Antico
Chief Revenue Officer, ForgiveCo
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE ForgiveCo

News Releases in Similar Topics

