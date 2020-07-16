Washington Construction Defect Center Appeals to a Homeowner with Construction Defects in a Newer Subdivision Anywhere in Washington State to Call for Possible Help - Are Your Windows Leaking, Is Your Siding Failing, or Are There Other Issues?

SEATTLE, July 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Washington Construction Defect Center says, "We are appealing to a homeowner in a newer subdivision anywhere in Washington State to call us at 866-714-6466 if they have issues such as water leaks involving their home's doors, windows or roofing, exterior siding or fascia that is failing, cracking wood flooring, plumbing leaks or other problems. Provided the possible construction defects are not older that six years-we might be able to help.

Construction Defect Washington State Washington Construction Defect Center

"We are advocates for homeowners in newer homes who are living with serious construction defects anywhere in Washington State. One of the biggest problems we have with homeowners in subdivisions in Washington State is these people rarely get to know their neighbors and or discuss common construction defects with respect to their homes. We also know because of the Coronavirus a homeowner may now know more about construction defects with their home than ever before-but they may not know what to do-or who to call about the problem.

"Frequently the cost to repair these issues is $1000's per home-especially if we are talking about siding or roof failures. If you have a problem with a construction defect or multiple construction defects with your home, the home is less than six years old, and the builder refuses to repair it-please give us a call at 866-714-6466-especially if your home is in a subdivision. We might be able to help." https://Washington.ConstructionDefectCenter.Com

The Washington Construction Defect Center Would Like to Hear from Homeowners In New Subdivisions If They Have the Following Types of Problems:

Water leaks because of improperly installed or defective siding.

Exterior wood or stucco siding that has failed.

Improperly installed windows that now involve water leaks.

Plumbing problems-pipe leaks.

Exterior doors that were improperly installed that lead to water leaks.

Defective roofs that were improperly flashed or installed and or that have defective roofing material.

Severe foundation cracks or foundations that are not level.

Single family homes in newer subdivisions that now have mold because the building was not protected during the framing/drywall process.

Improperly installed or defective wood fascia board or wood trim.

Improper exterior calking of exterior siding that leads to water leaks and mold.

The Construction Defect Center is premier advocate in the United States for homeowners stuck with significant construction defects in newer homes. The group has active initiatives in Washington, Oregon, California, Nevada, and Arizona. https://ConstructionDefectCenter.Com

Media Contact:

Michael Thomas

[email protected]

866-714-6466

SOURCE Washington Construction Defect Center

Related Links

http://constructiondefectcenter.com

