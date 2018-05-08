Washington Construction Defect Center Now Offers to Try and Help Homeowners in Newer Subdivisions in Washington State if They Have Water Leaks Involving Doors, Windows or a Leaking Roof

WASHINGTON, May 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Washington Construction Defect Center says, "We have been assisting homeowners for over a decade with construction defect issues and one of the most common problems we see with single family home subdivisions is neighbors rarely talk to each other or even know each other's name. Based on our experience, if a homeowner in a newer subdivision is experiencing an issue like water leaks involving their home's doors, windows or roofing, other homeowners in the same subdivision are probably experiencing similar problems. Other issues could involve rotting or moldy fascia board or trim board around the home's exterior, improper exterior calking, or serious concrete slab cracks.

"If this sounds like you, please give us a call at 866-714-6466. If the problem is severe enough, we will try to get someone out to inspect it at no cost to you. If the window, door, roof, siding or foundation crew made a mistake on your home, chances are they made the same mistake on other homes in your subdivision. The last thing we want to see happen to a homeowner in a newer subdivision anywhere in Washington State is for them to get stuck with a huge repair bill when they go to sell their home." http://Washington.ConstructionDefectCenter.Com

The Washington Construction Defect Center Would Like to Hear from Homeowners In New Subdivisions If They Have the Following Types of Problems:

Water leaks because of improperly installed or defective siding.

Improperly installed windows that create water leaks.

Exterior doors that were improperly installed that lead to water leaks.

Defective roofs that were improperly flashed or installed and or that have defective roofing material.

Severe foundation cracks or foundations that are not level.

Single family homes in newer subdivisions that now have mold because the building was not protected during the framing/drywall process.

Improperly installed or defective wood fascia board or wood trim.

Improper exterior calking of exterior siding that leads to water leaks and mold.

In Washington State, the statute of limitations for construction defects is six years from the issuance of the certificate of occupancy. The Washington Construction Defect Center is urging homeowners in subdivisions not older than five years to call them anytime at 866-714-6466 if they have construction defect issues that the home builder failed to fix, or now refuses to fix. Frequently, home builders offer a one-year warranty and then refuse to repair obvious construction defects after the homeowner has been in the home for twelve months. The group is urging homeowners like this in Washington State to call them anytime.

The only catch is the home must be in a subdivision, or a multiunit townhouse. The group's free services are available to homeowners in newer subdivisions throughout Washington State including King, Pierce, Snohomish, Thurston, Skagit, Spokane, Clark, Kitsap and Whatcom Counties built after 2013. http://Washington.ConstructionDefectCenter.Com

