Washington, DC Area High Jumper Sets World Record

He won the meet on his first jump, set a new USA record on his fourth jump, and set a new world record on his seventh jump of 5'9.25" (1.76 centimeters). This was McBarnette's 39th time winning a USA national championship. Owner of Summit Connection, LLC, a real estate investment firm in Sterling, Virginia, and a realtor with Keller Williams Dulles; McBarnette has also won 13 world championships representing the USA in masters track and field competitions.

Masters track and field is an age group competition, where athletes compete against each other within 5 year age groups. The USA Championships featured our country's best masters athletes from 30 to 100 years old.

McBarnette is a member of the Potomac Valley Track Club. His personal record in the high jump is 7 feet 1 inch (2.16 meters), set at the Rutgers Relays in 1984.

He is also an actor and has had roles on TV shows such as West Wing, The Wire, Law and Order, and on movies such as Rendition, Minority Report , Along Came the Spider, Contact, Deep Impact, and Jackal.

Also as a philanthropist, he has hosted events benefiting hurricane victims and other charitable causes at the Embassies of Finland,Bolivia,Bulgaria, Austria, Trinidad and Tobago, Grenada, Antigua and Barbuda, and the Czech Republic.

A long time advocate for health and fitness, McBarnette often gives speeches and television appearances about the topic.

McBarnette, a graduate of Princeton University and New York University Law School, was a former legal counsel to the United States Senate, a former senior counsel for Fannie Mae, and a former Judge Advocate attorney for the US Army. His coach at Princeton was Olympian Fred Samara.

