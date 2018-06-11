Washington D.C. Attorney for Czechoslovak Group (CSG) announced removal of article written by Third writer, David Hursey, for false anti-CSG accusations that lacked credibility

Davis pointed out that two other purported authors named Kristofer Harrison and Chris Yurko also had their posts taken down by credible U.S. news organizations, which contained remarkably similar or identical attacks on CSG, references to obscure names and websites, and sometimes even cross-referencing to each other's articles that have now been corrected or taken down entirely.

He referred media, and in particular Czech Republic media, to the Hursey article take down as well as the take downs of Harrison and Yurko articles at the following links to Foreign Policy, American Thinker, and Real Clear Defense:

Kristofer Harrison -- deletions and corrections: http://foreignpolicy.com/2018/03/16/putin-is-poisoning-prague/; https://www.americanthinker.com/blog/2018/05/swampy_speeches_for_overseas_oligarchs.html (taken down entirely, followed by Statement by American Thinker: "This piece has been withdrawn owing to a false statement it contained.) American Thinker apologizes to the CSG Group…for the error."

Chris Yurko: May 21, 2018 article – and July 17, 2017 article: https://www.realcleardefense.com/articles/2017/05/02/from_czechia_with_love_111286.html https://www.realcleardefense.com/articles/2017/07/17/the_czech-russian_arms-trade_connection_111801.html

"This article have been removed from our website over concerns regarding the authenticity of the article's author. We take the authenticity of our authors and their content seriously and will continue to do so in the future."

About CZECHOSLOVAK GROUP

CZECHOSLOVAK GROUP (CSG) is a holding that builds on the tradition of Czechoslovak industry, supporting and further developing activities of Czech and Slovak companies in the field of civil and defence industrial production. The portfolio of CSG includes manufacturing of machinery products for automotive, railway, aerospace and watchmaking industry, as well as specialized vehicles, off road trucks, weapons, weapon systems, and ammunition. The group puts a great emphasis on the quality of its products and services, as well as export activities. Products made by the companies of the holding can be seen on all continents and the number of customers is growing steadily. In 2017 the companies of the holding had over 8000 employees and generated a turnover of 25 billion CZK (app. 1 billion EUR).

