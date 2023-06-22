Washington D.C. Based Empathy-Driven Branding and Measurement Marketing Agency Rebrands To The Knowing Agency

WASHINGTON, June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Starin Strategies, a Marcom agency founded by Christene Marie , is proud to announce its rebranding to The Knowing Agency. The transition of the name lends significance to its unique approach to empathy-driven branding and measurement marketing, predicated upon its proprietary process of empowering organizations and executives with the knowing of self necessary to position their corporate and personal brands with authenticity in order to form powerful connections with their intended audiences.

"Knowing facilitates deep-seated connection - that which every human being craves - and time and time again, our empathy-driven approach has garnered measurable results against bottom-line goals," said Christene Marie, CEO and Founder. As a result of presenting brands from an authentic position, The Knowing Agency, which will be heading into its fifth year of business, has seen impressive results for clients worldwide, such as 35x social media engagement and procurement of six-figure deals.

The Knowing Agency serves as a Fractional CMO, marketing strategist and executor, and cultivator of brands & websites, among its other services. Throughout its tenure, The Knowing Agency has served as the partner of notable agencies serving the world's leading brands as well as the agency of record for organizations driving significant impact within their communities and on a global scale. The agency has collaborated with impactful partners such as Fenton Communications, COCO B. Productions, and Nahigian Strategies to guide internationally recognized conglomerates in the strategic execution of marketing activations to achieve bottom-line results. These collaborations include leading Amazon's communications strategy for an inaugural event, commercial talent for Toyota and USPS, storytelling across social media mediums on behalf of Kellogg Foundation, digital marketing for NAACP, and geotargeting ten countries for a Fortune 50 healthcare company.

In addition, The Knowing Agency specializes in positioning local, regional, and national brands as leaders by deploying marketing tactics that emotionally resonate with intended audiences to highlight both their services and service to the community. Among the brands served throughout the Washington D.C. Metro Area are Washington Nationals, The Canton Group, Bloom Health Centers, The Affiliated Santé Group, Hoffman Painting & Finishing, and End Hunger In Calvert County.

"Guided by carefully defined high yet consistently executed values, we are on a mission to enable organizations and executives alike with authentic, empathy-driven brands to achieve meaningful connections through measurable marketing," said Marie. "Our new name signifies our commitment to this mission, and I am humbled at the bench of team members, mentors, and colleagues alike who have not only supported us thus far but hold a similar passion to propelling this mission forward."

To learn more about The Knowing Agency, visit theknowingagency.com .

ABOUT THE KNOWING AGENCY

The Knowing Agency, a subsidiary of The Knowing Group, is an empathy-driven branding and measurement marketing agency serving impact-oriented organizations and executives. Formerly known as Starin Strategies, The Knowing Agency, Christene Marie's first business launched in 2019, boasts a proprietary process of empowering organizations and executives with the knowing of self necessary to position their corporate and personal brands with authenticity in order to form powerful connections with their intended audiences. The Knowing Agency empowers its partners and clients to be more than a product, solution, or service, transforming them into strong empathy-driven brands that shine in their industry and achieve bottom-line goals through measurable marketing strategy and execution.

