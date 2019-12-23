Washington DC Charter Bus Rental, Connect, Discusses Tips to Ensure Safe Transportation this Holiday Season

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The holiday time is a time for getting together with family and friends, enjoying celebrations, and having an overall good time. Unfortunately, it is also the time of year for increased traffic, tougher weather conditions, and drivers in unfamiliar areas. These factors can increase the chance of an accident, which is the last thing anyone wants during the holiday time.

Washington DC charter bus rental company, Connect, discusses tips to ensure safe transportation this holiday season.

Travel on off-peak dates and times. There are certain days, such as the days just before and after Christmas, that are extremely busy travel days. Likewise, rush hour patterns can shift and/or magnify during the holiday season. Choosing to travel on off-peak days or hours can make a big difference in reducing your risk of an accident since roads will likely be clearer.

Plan ahead. Driving conditions often become unsafe when people are in a rush and drive aggressively. Plan ahead by looking up alternate routes and allow plenty of extra time to avoid rushing and avoid those who are rushing. Choose a more scenic route as opposed to a fast paced highway to avoid regular commuters.

Avoid distractions and be aware of your surroundings. You should always try to eliminate or minimize distractions when driving, but it is especially important to do so around the holidays. Additionally, take extra caution to be aware of your surroundings, as a lot of people may be traveling in unfamiliar areas, or are distracted themselves.

Hire a transportation service. Sometimes it's best to leave things in the hands of the professionals. That is definitely the case when it comes to holiday transportation. This way you can be sure you are getting to your destination with the guidance of a professional who knows the area well. It is also a good idea and safer if your holiday plans include drinking alcohol or you may stay out late at a holiday gathering. Hiring professional transport allows you to enjoy your social events fully without the danger of having to drive home. Finally, it lets you avoid the high surcharges and wait times that rideshare companies have during the holidays when transportation is in high demand.

When planning your holiday travels and transportation, it's important to put your safety first, while also maximizing your convenience. Hiring a transportation service is the best of both worlds -- and it can be easier and less expensive than you might think.

About Connect: For over 30 years, Connect Washington DC Charter Bus Company has been providing clients with a unique, memorable, and reliable transportation experience. Offering the highest quality luxury vehicles, in addition to less formal options for everyday transportation, our professionals are ready to work with you to plan around your local or national travel events. Due to our first class-class service standards, we promise an unparalleled level of service that respects both your safety and your time.

SOURCE Connect