Washington DC Charter Bus Rental, Connect, Shares an End of Summer Guide to DC's Music and Arts Festivals

WASHINGTON, Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With the end of Summer quickly approaching, now is the time to catch up on all the festivities you may have missed out on. Washington DC has a lot to offer when it comes to outdoor activities and festivals and it's crucial to know which ones are worth attending. Many of these festivals are free, or very affordable, and are open to individuals of all ages. If you happen to live in DC, or you're just spending a long weekend visiting the bustling area, you should experience all this district has to offer by adding one of these events to your weekend 'To-Do' list.

17th Street Festival: Taking place on August 24th , this end of Summer street festival offers a diverse selection of food, art, and even live music. With the abundance of vendors attending the festival, you will be kept busy for quite a while. Not only is there plenty of shopping, but the event is also family friendly, offering a kid zone to keep the young ones entertained, as well as an adoption zone for those in search of a new pet.

H Street Festival: This September festival, held on the notable H street in DC, is one of the most anticipated Summer events. It uses art as a catalyst for economic growth in the area and in the past years, has proven to make a change. If you are interested in supporting local artists, musicians, and entertainers, H Street Festival is one event you must attend.

Around the World Cultural Food Festival: A culture festival recognizing countries and subgroups from all around the world, this festival encourages diverse participants. Not only is this event a great opportunity to taste delicious food from numerous culture and countries , but it also provides attendees with a change to get educated on other customs, traditions, and lives. It is happening August 17th , and you're not going to want to miss out!

Friday Night Concerts in Yards Park: This Summer concert series extends from June until the end of August at the Capitol Riverfront. It's a casual and scenic place to listen some live music with friends and family. With a free admission, these concerts are a great addition to your Friday night festivities.

Jazz in The Garden at the National Gallery of Art: Beginning in May and extending until the end of August, this concert series showcases jazz musicians in a serene environment. As a guest you have the ability to purchase food on sight or bring your own refreshments. The relaxed atmosphere gives you the chance to sit back and experience some new music or listen to some of your favorite local musicians.

