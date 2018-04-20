Washington D.C. Circulator Deploys Proterra® Battery-Electric Buses Across Nation's Capital

"This new fleet of electric buses will support our efforts to make Washington, D.C. the healthiest, greenest, and most livable city in the nation," said Washington D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser. "The D.C. Circulator is one of the most popular transit systems in the city, and with this addition, we're doing more to ensure we remain a sustainable, multimodal city for generations to come."

Formed through a partnership between the District Department of Transportation (DDOT), Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) and DC Surface Transit (DCST), the D.C. Circulator system services six distinct routes across Washington, D.C. and Rosslyn, VA. In line with the DDOT's comprehensive Sustainability Plan and related green infrastructure initiatives, which strive to improve the environment, social structure and economy of Washington, D.C., these 14 Proterra buses will reduce emissions and democratize electric transportation access to all riders throughout one of our nation's most historic cities.

Currently, the Circulator provides door-to-door transportation to more than 25 museums, monuments and memorials along the National Mall. Providing more than five millions trips each year, the Circulator only costs $1 to ride, ensuring that residents, commuters, and visitors alike have access to fast and affordable transportation. Now, with the addition of 14 new battery-electric Proterra buses, these riders can experience the appeal of zero-emission transit options over traditional diesel-dependent alternatives.

With 14 Catalyst E2 buses, the D.C. Circulator will displace more than 88,900 gallons of diesel per year, and eliminate more than 243,980 pounds of CO2 emissions annually. In addition to the environmental benefits, the new highly efficient electric buses will also have a positive impact on DDOT's bottom line, since they require less energy to operate and reduced maintenance. Over their 12-year lifetime, the 14 Proterra buses will result in fuel and maintenance cost savings of more than $6 million. The Catalyst E2 also holds the world record for an electric vehicle travelling 1,013.76 miles on a single charge.

"As one of the most vibrant and visited cities in the nation, Washington, D.C. is the perfect place for us to show citizens from across the country and the world that our technology not only dramatically reduces emissions, but also fundamentally improves the rider experience," said Ryan Popple, CEO of Proterra. "We are proud to partner with DDOT, WMATA and DCST, which have made zero-emission transportation for D.C. possible and continue to raise the bar for its passengers and community alike."

About Proterra:

Proterra is a leader in the design and manufacture of zero-emission heavy-duty vehicles, enabling bus fleet operators to significantly reduce operating costs while delivering clean, quiet transportation to local communities across North America. With more than 550 vehicles sold to 68 different municipal, university, airport, federal and commercial transit agencies in 30 states, Proterra is committed to providing state of the art, high performance vehicles to meet today's growing market demand. The company's configurable Catalyst platform is capable of serving the full daily mileage needs of nearly every transit route on a single charge. With unmatched durability and energy efficiency based on rigorous U.S. certification testing, Proterra products are proudly designed, engineered and manufactured in America, with offices in Silicon Valley, South Carolina, and Los Angeles. For more information, visit: http://www.proterra.com and follow us on Twitter @Proterra_Inc.

About DC Circulator:

Celebrating more than 10 years of affordable, comfortable and efficient service, the Circulator system continues to expand and is now the fourth-largest bus system in the region. Through a partnership between DDOT, DCST and National Park Service (NPS), the Circulator is now providing visitors, commuters and residents door-to-door transportation to more than 25 museums, monuments and memorials along the National Mall. For the most up to date information please sign up to receive service alerts on our website at www.dccirculator.com and follow us on Twitter at @dccirculator

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/washington-dc-circulator-deploys-proterra-battery-electric-buses-across-nations-capital-300633609.html

SOURCE Proterra

Related Links

http://www.proterra.com

