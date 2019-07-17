Washington DC Ground Transportation Company, Connect, Shares Five Airport Travel Tips

WASHINGTON, July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Everyone has had one, two, three, or even ten stressful and hectic airport experiences. It's no secret that a place filled with hundreds of travelers going in every direction, is going to be a chaotic nightmare. However, if you plan ahead and follow these five airport travel tips provided by Washington DC ground transportation company, Connect, you can expect an easeful encounter at whatever airport you are traveling to, and from.

Check Flight Status Online or via Airline App. Don't rush to arrive to your airport early to find out your flight has been delayed seven hours. Make the smart decision by checking your flight status online, or better yet, download the specific airlines mobile app. You will receive up-to-date knowledge on whether your plane is on time, delayed, or even cancelled. It's best to be informed with your flight status throughout the day, but especially right before you head to the airport. Check-In Online. Another way to prevent spending more time at the airport, or to avoid being late to your flight, is to check in online. Not only is it easier to complete any tasks you can at home, but checking-in online allows you print or receive your boarding pass digitally before you even get to the airport and bypass another one of the endless check-in lines. Have Identification & Boarding Pass Ready. Having all your identification ready will allow you to expedite your trip through security. When you finally get to the front of the line, awaiting your entrance to security, the last thing you're going to want to do is fish through your bags to find your ID and boarding pass. Hold these two documents in your hand even before you get to the TSA agent so you can speed up the security process and not hold any other travelers up. Separate Electronics. Often forgotten about, separating your electronics before you get on the security line is guaranteed to get you through as quick as possible. With the majority of people carrying phones, laptops, tablets, and more on airplanes today, there is a necessity to separate them (it's also required by TSA). A good rule of thumb is to keep all electronics in the same place in your carry-on, therefore you are aware of their location, and can quickly remove them when the time comes. Pack Your Own Water Bottle. Packing your own plastic reusable water bottle is not only essential to saving time, but also money. If you are in a rush, or even just looking to save a buck or two, packing an empty water bottle that you can fill after you go through TSA, and even some pre-packaged snacks, can be the way to go. No need to wait on additional lines or spend more money then you already have on the flight itself. If you are unsure about the types of water bottles and snacks allowed, TSA provides a list of prohibited items and foods that you can check before going to the airport.

About Connect: For over 30 years, Connect Coach Bus Rental Washington DC has been providing clients with a unique, memorable, and reliable transportation experience. Offering the highest quality luxury vehicles, in addition to less formal options for everyday transportation, our professionals are ready to work with you to plan around your local or national travel events. Due to our first class-class service standards, we promise an unparalleled level of service that respect both your safety and your time.

