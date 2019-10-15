Washington DC Ground Transportation Company, Connect, Shares the Best Beer Gardens for Your Oktoberfest Celebrations in DC

WASHINGTON, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Washington DC ground transportation company, Connect, knows it is the perfect time to enjoy fall weather and festive drinks. Based in Washington, Connect uses its familiarity with the area to share a guide of the best beer gardens for your Oktoberfest celebrations in DC.

Takoda Rooftop Beer Garden. Located in the heart of Shaw, Washington's buzzing restaurant and bar scene, Takoda, is arguably one of the most popular emerging hot spots in Washington DC . This local DC rooftop bar is accented with potted plants hanging from above complimenting the horseshoe-shaped designed bar top and giving off a natural outdoor garden vibe completely indoors, all year-round. Kick off Oktoberfest with Takoda's extensive seasonal beer menu including drafts from the best local brewers in DC. At this rooftop beer garden, Oktoberfest never tasted so good.

Dacha Beer Garden. This unique bar is unlike anything in the DC area. Both pet and family friendly, Dacha Beer Garden has the ability to create a welcoming environment that can be shared by all. Inside this outdoor bar, a carefully curated menu of German, Belgian, and American craft beers are served along with an array of specialty cocktails and wines that are sure to make your taste buds dance. Paired with a farm-to-table style seasonal food menu, this spot is a must-see this Oktoberfest.

The Brig DC. The Brig DC, also known as The Brig secret beer garden, is a German-style beer garden in the Capitol Riverfront of Capitol Hill, DC. Showcasing a variety of German and American craft brews, drinks from the bar are proudly served from many of the local DC breweries nearby. On any given day, you are sure to find local and national sports being displayed from grand flat screen monitors or a game of cornhole being started among friends. Regardless of your preference, The Brig has something for everyone.

Wunder Garden . From September 27th through October 6th , head down to this pop-up beer garden for Bavarian beers, spirits, and an abundance of Oktoberfest festivities. The bar's 5th annual Oktoberfest celebration includes a special line up of events featuring traditional live music, wine and liquor, and authentic food vendors. Missed Oktoberfest? Don't worry. Wunder Garden's climate controlled pavilion makes it possible for the festivities to continue all year long!

Celebrate Oktoberfest, Fruhlingsfest, and Winterfest this season in one of Washington DC's most popular beer gardens.

