LOS ANGELES, Jan. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Traveling is a great thing to share with your family. Children who travel more have more confidence, are more willing to explore, and are more accepting of other cultures. However, it can be challenging to travel with your family, especially if your children are young.

Washington DC ground transportation company, Connect, shares travel tips for families.

Book transportation. With so many different things to keep track of, the last thing you want to worry about is getting yourself to the airport or to your destination. Booking ahead of time with a transportation service lets you focus on getting the last minute things ready for your trip while knowing you will get there on time.

Leave wiggle room in your schedule. Be sure to allow plenty of extra time during travel days and when booking activities. Traveling, in general, can be unpredictable, but traveling with children is even more. Depending on the travel day, airport security can take a while to get through, so be sure to leave extra time for delays. And when it comes to kids, always make sure there is enough time in between activities for bathroom breaks, naps, and unplanned detours.

Don't overpack. The more you pack for your kids, the more you are going to have to carry for them. Make sure you have the essentials and enough items to keep them entertained, but no more than that. It's smart to bring a spare outfit in case of spills or accidents but be mindful of having to haul everything around throughout the trip.

Make sure children have identification and contact information. Although you never want to think about something bad happening, like your children becoming separated from you, it's important to plan for it just in case. Keep a card in their pocket that identifies them and has your contact information, just in case.

Now that you have these travel tips for your next trip with your family, it's time to get packing! Keeping these in mind will help you have a safer, easier, and more enjoyable trip.

About Connect: For over 30 years, Connect Coach Bus Rental Washington DC has been providing clients with a unique, memorable, and reliable transportation experience. Offering the highest quality luxury vehicles, in addition to less formal options for everyday transportation, our professionals are ready to work with you to plan around your local or national travel events. Due to our first class-class service standards, we promise an unparalleled level of service that respects both your safety and your time.

SOURCE Connect