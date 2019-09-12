Washington DC Ground Transportation, Connect, Discusses the Main Factors You Should Consider When Planning Your Trip to San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- From tour guides to chilly vibes, when planning a trip to San Francisco it's important to consider several key factors. Washington DC ground transportation service, Connect, uses their understanding of providing first-class, unparalleled standards to discuss the main factors you should consider when planning your trip to San Francisco.

Tour Guides

When planning your vacation to San Francisco, it's important to consider hiring a tour guide to help steer you clear of any tourist-congested locations, while still getting you around to all the best sights. Having someone guide you, who knows the area well, is essential for getting access to the must-see sights without getting caught in the summer crowds.

Tour guides are extremely helpful and are useful for reducing travel anxiety. Navigating California with a guide could offer you a unique experience of the city, exposing you to the top must-see local spots, that you wouldn't receive on the city's sightseeing double-decker tour bus.

Weather

Don't let the summer months fool you, from June through August, San Francisco is anything but warm. Because of the warm inland air from California, the cold ocean air is pulled in, covering the city in a blanket of cool fog. Tourism spikes during these months with individuals coming from all over in search of sun and sand in San Francisco.

When planning your getaway, be sure to dress warm to combat the chilly weather. An additional layer for a little extra warmth can help you stay comfortable during your sightseeing adventures, no matter what kind of weather is thrown your way.

Travel

Summer has become the most popular time of year to visit San Francisco. Though summer bears some of San Francisco's coolest weather, that doesn't stop crowds of individuals from coming all over to see the sights.

Places such as the Golden Gate Bridge, Union Square, and even Alcatraz are bursting at the seams with tourists. The best way to avoid the traffic headache is taking alternative routes and utilizing different modes of transportation such as bikes, cable cars and even the historic F market trolley. Venture around San Francisco and take in first hand everything this beautiful location has to offer.

When preparing to visit any new destination, doing your research is integral. San Francisco is a well-known city of cool summers, rolling hills, and infamous landmarks, and the best time to visit, is right now. Take advantage of San Francisco's crisp and refreshing weather and take to California this summer.

SOURCE Connect