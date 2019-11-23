Washington DC Ground Transportation Service, Connect, Provides a List of the Top DC Tours to Take This Year

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Washington DC is a must-see destination filled with rich history and amazing sites. There are many tours that can help you enjoy the monuments, buildings, and museums our nation's capital has to offer, so you don't miss a single thing. Washington DC ground transportation service, Connect, provides a list of the top DC tours that you should take this year.

Monuments by Moonlight. The Monuments by Moonlight is a unique guided trolley tour that takes place at night. The unique view of some of the nation's most important monuments in the moonlight is something that will be remembered long after the trip is over.

The Capitol Building and Capitol Hill Walk. Capitol Hill is known for its captivating architecture and important role in the United States' government. Taking a tour of Capitol Hill lets you see the Capitol building up close and teaches you everything you need to know about its role in US history.

The Smithsonian National Museum of Air & Space. Washington DC offers guided tours of one of the nation's most popular museums. The Smithsonian is full of displays and collections about the history of aviation and space exploration, including a display of Buzz Aldrin's famous space suit and a model of the International Space Station.

African American History Tour. Washington DC is home to many important monuments and sites that honor African Americans. Some important sites you can see on the African American History Tour include: the former home of Fredrick Douglass, Howard University, monuments honoring Martin Luther King, Jr., and more.

The Politics & Pints Capitol Hill Tour. The Politics & Pints tour is ideal for those looking to explore the rich history of DC while enjoying some entertainment with friends. After a thorough tour of the US Capitol and Capitol Hill, you will head down to some of the local bars to enjoy beer and chat with other tour goers about past and present American policies.

