Capital Gynecomastia Center, led by board-certified plastic surgeon Dr. Marwan Khalifeh, marks 12 years as one of the East Coast's premier destinations for male breast reduction surgery. Having treated thousands of men from across the country, Dr. Khalifeh has become a nationally recognized authority in gynecomastia surgery, helping patients overcome years of self-consciousness and reclaim their confidence.

Since its founding, the center has treated thousands of men from throughout the United States, with patients traveling from across the country to seek Dr. Khalifeh's expertise. Gynecomastia, a condition affecting more than half of all men, often causes significant emotional distress, leading many to avoid activities like going to the beach, exercising in public, or simply wearing fitted clothing. Dr. Khalifeh's specialized approach has helped men of all ages and backgrounds overcome these challenges and experience life-changing transformations.

"To me, it's a pretty simple concept and a straightforward procedure, but the degree that it changes men's lives is remarkable," says Dr. Khalifeh. "I want my patients to be free of the concerns that have followed them for years. I want them to feel confident, healthy, and motivated. That's what drives my passion for this work, and celebrating 12 years of helping men achieve that is incredibly fulfilling."

Dr. Khalifeh is recognized as a pioneer in gynecomastia treatment, having developed refined techniques that allow most procedures to be performed under local anesthesia with mild sedation rather than general anesthesia. This approach results in a safer procedure, easier recovery, and reduced downtime for patients. His philosophy of treating each patient as he would want to be treated himself has earned him a reputation for exceptional care and consistent results.

The center serves a diverse patient population, from teenagers who have struggled with the condition since puberty to adult men who have lived with gynecomastia for decades, as well as competitive bodybuilders and fitness enthusiasts seeking to achieve their aesthetic goals. Patients frequently describe their experiences as transformative, with many sharing that they wish they had pursued treatment sooner.

Dr. Marwan Khalifeh is a double board-certified plastic surgeon and one of the most respected gynecomastia specialists on the East Coast. He earned his medical degree from Vanderbilt University School of Medicine, where he received the Top Spear Award and Alpha Omega Alpha distinction. Dr. Khalifeh completed his surgical training at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, one of the nation's premier institutions, where he distinguished himself and was later appointed Assistant Professor and Co-Director of the Cosmetic Surgery Education Program in the Department of Plastic Surgery. He also serves as a Lieutenant Commander in the United States Navy Reserves.

Capital Gynecomastia Center is dedicated exclusively to the diagnosis and surgical treatment of gynecomastia. The center has been featured in The Washington Post and other major publications, with Dr. Khalifeh serving as a trusted expert on the condition. The center offers both in-person and virtual consultations for patients considering treatment. For more information or to schedule a consultation, visit www.gynecomastiasurgeon.org.

