Washington D.C. Has Gone to The Dogs in New Children's Book

CHICAGO, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The new children's book Duke Sterk: Puppy 4 President has the right idea. Humans have been in the White House for too long! It's time to give pups a chance! When it comes to random acts of kindness, standing up for others, solving problems peacefully, and making the world a better place...Duke Sterk is King...which is exactly why all his friends believe he would make a great president.

Book Cover

Join Duke Sterk the Wonder Dog and his fun-loving pack of puppy and people pals as they set out to prove a pup's place is not just in the doghouse: A pup's place is in The White House.

Recommended for ages 9 – 12, but Duke Sterk: Puppy 4 President makes a great story for adults to read to younger kids, and a warm-hearted read for teens and adults too! Anyone who loves dogs will enjoy this book.

Author K.P. Lynne and Pawthor Duke Sterk have written two previous books...the #1 Amazon New Release, "Stuck in the Dog House: A Children's Story About the Coronavirus" and "Dogs At School Are Totally Cool!" K.P. Lynne has also authored several books herself and with R.J. Modell and Bob Feldman. For more information about K.P, go to her website (KPLynne.com)

Duke Sterk Puppy 4 President is available at Amazon (https://www.amazon.com/dp/1736056107/ref=cm_sw_em_r_mt_dp_d.hUFb0017SBX), Books-A-Million (https://www.booksamillion.com/p/Duke-Sterk/Duke-Sterk/9781736056103 ), Barnes & Noble (https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/duke-sterk-duke-sterk/1138330787 ),

Bookie's (https://www.bookiesbookstores.com/ ) , Anderson's Bookshops (https://www.andersonsbookshop.com/book/9781736056103 ) , and Books and Books @ the Studios of Key West (https://shop.booksandbookskw.com/book/9781736056103 )

