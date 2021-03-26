Washington, DC Leaders Meet with FIFA and U.S. Soccer to Pitch FedExField for the FIFA World Cup 2026

DC2026 delegates including Gregory A. O'Dell, Events DC president and chief executive officer and DC2026 Advisory Board member, along with representatives from the Washington Football Team and FedExField led the discussion on behalf of the city's bid. The conversation centered around infrastructural aspects of FedExField required for hosting matches.

"Washington, DC is one of the world's most recognizable cities and a global hub of culture with world-class infrastructure making it the premier destination for large-scale, international events," said Max Brown, DC2026 Advisory Board Co-Chair. "We remain as confident as ever coming out of this meeting, which marks an important milestone with FIFA and U.S. Soccer as we work to secure matches at FedExField. We look forward to this next chapter in our city's storied soccer legacy of both U.S. and international moments."

During the one-on-one discussions with each candidate host city, FIFA will also provide additional information regarding the next stage of the venue selection process for the 17 remaining U.S. candidate cities. In addition to stadium facilities, FIFA considers a range of other factors in evaluating each city's bid. These elements include the host city's overall infrastructure and services (both sporting and general) as well as their commitment to sustainability, human rights and event legacy.

"This important stage in the host city selection process was an excellent opportunity to engage FIFA regarding their vision and requirements. We are confident that FedExField, where the world's leading soccer stars have played, will exceed FIFA and U.S. Soccer's expectations in delivering an optimal experience for both spectators and athletes," said Gregory O'Dell, Events DC president and chief executive officer and DC2026 Advisory Board member. "We appreciate the partnership with the Washington Football team and we know DC is an iconic city with top notch offerings and facilities needed to successfully host the FIFA World Cup. We look forward to the next steps in this process."

Washington, DC and FedExField share a rich history of hosting world-class, global soccer events. DC has hosted more US National Team games than any other city in the world and was home to matches for the 1994 FIFA World Cup and 1996 Olympic Games. FedExField was the site of numerous matches in the 1999 FIFA Women's World Cup and also hosted premier international teams including F.C. Barcelona, Chelsea F.C., Manchester United and Inter Milan.

In line with FIFA's strategic objective of making soccer truly global, the FIFA World Cup 2026 will be the first-ever edition of the competition to feature 48 teams. The FIFA World Cup 2026 will be the largest in history, bringing 80 total matches and projected to exceed $5 billion in economic impact.

Following the virtual meetings with candidate host cities, FIFA and U.S. Soccer aims to begin in-person venue visits beginning in July 2021. The visits will take place once the health and safety situation in the host cities allows FIFA to do so. The final U.S. host city list is expected to be announced by the end of this year.

Visit DC2026.org for news, updates and to sign up to be notified about upcoming opportunities to join the movement for DC2026.

About Events DC

Events DC, the official convention and sports authority for the District of Columbia, delivers premier event services and flexible venues across the nation's capital. Leveraging the power of a world-class destination and creating amazing attendee experiences, Events DC generates economic and community benefits through the attraction and promotion of business, athletic, entertainment and cultural activities. Events DC oversees the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, an anchor of the District's hospitality and tourism economy that hosts more than 1.7 million visitors and generates more than $400 million annually in total economic impact, and the historic Carnegie Library at Mt. Vernon Square. Events DC manages the RFK Stadium-Armory Campus (RFK Campus), including Robert F. Kennedy Memorial Stadium, Festival Grounds at RFK Campus, The Fields at RFK Campus, the non-military functions of the DC Armory and the Skate Park at RFK Stadium. Stay current on the 190-acre RFK Campus Redevelopment Project at www.RFKFields.com. Events DC also built and serves as landlord for Nationals Park, the first LEED-certified major professional sports stadium in the United States. Events DC manages Gateway DC, R.I.S.E. Demonstration Center and Entertainment & Sports Arena, all conveniently located in the Congress Heights neighborhood of Washington, DC.

Media Contact:

Craig Chester, Events DC

202.359.2806; [email protected]

SOURCE Events DC