Washington, D.C. Metro Area Business Owners to Tour Office and Retail Space with AI-Enabled Technology

Retail owners in the D.C. area can now search and lease retail space through the Truss platform, which includes virtual 3D tours and details on the amenities offered. Truss, also offering retail options in Chicago, is the first company to offer price transparency to retailers, ranging from boutique stores to restaurants to coffee shops.

"I found Truss to be an efficient way to search and lease retail space without having to take time away from running my businesses to find my next location. Their virtual reality tours allow me to preview space without actually having to visit spaces that won't work for my business," said Benjamin Sislen, owner of Kingfisher, Shaw Yoga and Crown & Crow.

Retail owners can use the technology-enhanced and artificial intelligence (AI) enabled platform to review and compare their options, such as the amenities and square footage.

"After the success of our Chicago retail launch, opening for small business owners in D.C. is the natural next step in our growth. We've seen an increased demand for restaurants and salons, and our platform makes it easier to find that space while offering price transparency for the first time," said Bobby Goodman, co-founder of Truss and longtime veteran of the industry.

In D.C., Truss worked with Lance Marine, Michael Zacharia and Wes Neal of CBRE to show retail space available in the popular Shaw neighborhood.

In April 2018, Truss launched retail offerings in Chicago with 7 million square feet of available throughout downtown Chicago. Truss plans to build on its retail expansion into Houston and Dallas next.

