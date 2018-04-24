Washington, DC Shows its Power and Walks to End Lupus Now® May 12th on the National Mall

The world's largest lupus walk program, the Lupus Foundation of America's Walk to End Lupus Now brings communities together to raise money for lupus research, increase awareness of lupus and rally public support for those who suffer from its brutal and potentially life-threatening impact.

This year, the Foundation's walks will celebrate the theme Be Powerful, as each walk recognizes the strength of those affected by lupus. The family-friendly DC walk will include entertainment, appearances from the Washington Nationals Racing Presidents, and more. The walk will also host special guest singer Trevor Holmes, a recent American Idol contestant and top 50 finalist.

"The Walk to End Lupus Now DC event not only raises critical funds for the fight against lupus, but it's also a great way to meet and share experiences with other people impacted by this devastating disease," said Barbara Polk, National Board Member for the Lupus Foundation of America, and a member of the event's planning committee. "This year I'm excited to also be surrounded by several close family members as they support my own fight against lupus and the important work that the Lupus Foundation of America does every day."

"I've been living with lupus for 24 years and know firsthand how this disease can affect each person differently. I understand the impact it can have on your daily life, and your family," said Elliot Segal, Walk to End Lupus Now Grand Marshal and host of DC 101's Elliot in the Morning show. "And, despite how widespread lupus is, awareness of the disease, and its impact, is so low. That's why events like the Walk to End Lupus Now here in Washington, DC – and others across the country – are so critical, not only in raising awareness, but helping us get closer to ending this devastating disease."

To register for the walk or donate, visit walktoendlupus.org/dc. To view the full release click here. Thank you to our Trailblazer Sponsor Bernstein Management Corporation and our media sponsor WRQX mix107.3.

