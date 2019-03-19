Washington Federal and MortgageHippo Celebrate One Year of Digital Mortgage Partnership

SEATTLE and CHICAGO, March 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Washington Federal, a national bank in operation for more than 100 years, and MortgageHippo, creators of the leading borrower-centric digital mortgage platform, are excited to celebrate the one-year mark of their technology partnership and share a few of their joint accomplishments.

In the past year, the MortgageHippo platform has been deployed across 235 branches for nearly 600 business users. Thousands of borrowers have engaged with Washington Federal through its intuitive, white-labeled digital platform powered by MortgageHippo. The digital experience Washington Federal is now providing its customers covers multiple loan purposes – ranging from first mortgages to custom construction loans and ties to the individual pipeline for each loan officer.

Washington Federal's loan officers have embraced the technology, as evidenced by this quote from a Washington Federal branch manager: "The Portal is one of the best online tools I've used since I joined Washington Federal. Thanks for making that happen. It's a huge time saver."

Cathy Cooper, Executive Vice President of Retail Banking at Washington Federal, agrees. "We have a great relationship with MortgageHippo and have been so pleased with the collaborative approach they take with their clients."

"Washington Federal has been a fantastic partner to work with over the past year," said Joe Dahleen, EVP & Chief Strategy Officer at MortgageHippo. He added, "Their dedication to take a trusted 100-year old brand and embrace the digital revolution has been inspiring. Washington Federal's commitment to implementing a cutting-edge digital lending platform sets the gold standard for customer experience."

About: Washington Federal is a national bank that operates in Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Utah, Nevada, Arizona, Texas and New Mexico. Established in 1917, the bank provides consumer and commercial deposit accounts, financing for small to middle market businesses, commercial real estate and residential real estate, including consumer mortgages, home equity lines of credit and insurance products through a subsidiary. The bank is a member of the FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender. For more info, visit www.washingtonfederal.com.

About: MortgageHippo is a financial technology company offering a comprehensive suite of web and mobile-ready products white-labeled for banks, credit unions and mortgage lenders. The digital platform allows lenders to deliver a superior borrower experience, improve conversions, significantly reduce origination costs and integrate with other innovative technologies. MortgageHippo's platform is fully customizable and configurable to lenders' workflows and processes. For more info, visit www.mortgagehippo.com.

