Washington Fine Properties Lists Notable Ballantrae Farm Estate

MCLEAN, Va., June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Washington Fine Properties is honored to announce the offering of Ballantrae Farm, a magnificent 6+ acre English countryside estate in the heart of renowned McLean, Virginia. The original "Little Ballantrae", dating back to the 1840s, still stands today as part of the estate. The property's rolling hills, said to be the highest point in Fairfax County, have witnessed American history, from Civil War campgrounds to Amelia Earhart's landing of her PCA-2 Autogyro.

1288 Ballantrae Farm Drive, McLean, VA 22101

The prestigious stone manor house, erected in 1923 of Pimmit Run fieldstone, anchors this important gated estate. In addition to the main house, the property includes two additional private dwellings, providing a total of over 14,000 sq. ft. of living space. The estate features a long cherry tree-lined driveway framed by magnificently landscaped grounds, landmark trees, and extensive stunning gardens and fountains.

Additional amenities found on the 6+ acres include a spectacular pool compound, including a spa, an open pool pavilion with fireplace, an outdoor kitchen and an entertaining patio. There is a clay, fully lit, sunken tennis court surrounded by stacked stone walls, a soccer field, a half basketball court, an enchanting hidden tree house nestled in a grove of Norway Spruce trees, fountains, stone and gravel paths, a koi pond, and a kitchen garden – all reminiscent of Greenwich and Hamptons estates.

Previously owned by the late philanthropist and renowned international real estate investor Joe Robert, the estate was last sold in 2013, breaking records for the highest non-waterfront sale in McLean. Washington Fine Properties also represented the seller at that time. The property has also been owned by Dwight Schar, chairman and founder of NVR, Inc., a Fortune 500 company and one of the largest home builders in the United States. The estate's significance is further highlighted by its' premier location within the exclusive Ballantrae area of McLean, home to notable public figures such as former Secretary of State Colin Powell and Defense Secretary Caspar Weinberger.

Ideal for entertainment and family life, the manor house offers large principal rooms of timeless design, 12 bedrooms, 11 baths, 5 half baths and 7 fireplaces. The farmhouse chefs' kitchen, with a charming breakfast and dining area, will captivate any cook.

Piper Yerks of Washington Fine Properties is representing the Owner in the sale. "It is an honor to represent such a significant piece of American history," Yerks said. "Walking the grounds of this property is akin to strolling through majestic gardens. The estate features a charming garden cottage and wisteria-wrapped farmhouse, although it's the main stone manor house, perched atop a hill, that truly captivates. Ascending the cherry tree-lined driveway, one is transported back in time, yet remains just minutes from McLean and Washington, D.C. This estate offers a unique blend of historical grandeur and accessible luxury. It is a world unto itself."

