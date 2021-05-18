Washington Football Team Announces "Flavors of the DMV Showcase" - Culinary Competition to Add New Local Food Vendors to FedExField Offerings this Fall

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va., May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Washington Football Team today announced the "Flavors of the DMV Showcase," a one-day event on June 14th at FedExField during which food establishments – restaurants, food trucks, food stands, and more – from the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia will serve up their specialties for the chance to become an official gameday vendor for the 2021 season. Applications for the event will be accepted now through June 2nd at 11:59 p.m. ET. Interested parties can visit WashingtonFootball.com/Showcase to apply and to find more information on the Showcase. Invitations for the food vendors selected to present at the live event will be distributed the week of June 7th.

"The DMV is so expansive and the diverse specialties that each area boasts – from the various neighborhoods of D.C. to the cuisines famous throughout Maryland to the gourmet talents of Virginia – should make for some mouthwatering and exciting menu additions at FedExField," said Joey Colby-Begovich, Vice President of Guest Experience for the Washington Football Team. "Flavors of the DMV Showcase is an opportunity for us to highlight these robust, vibrant food scenes and the local culinarians who are creating them. We're hoping that we have representation from every corner of the region on June 14th."

Showcase participants will be evaluated based on food or product quality, including taste, appearance, and texture; ease of prep and service; overall presentation; uniqueness of the product, and local connections. The Tasting Panel for the Showcase will include Colby-Begovich, Doug Williams, Super Bowl XXII MVP and Senior Advisor for Washington, and representatives from Levy Restaurants, the hospitality partner for FedExField and a premier food provider for high-profile sports and entertainment venues across North America.

Washington's newly minted Fan Ambassador Network (FAN) Culinary Group will also serve on the selection committee, representing the first time FAN members will provide feedback on a gameday decision. The team plans to announce those named to FAN, a diverse group serving as the voice of the fanbase to the team, in early June.

"As we reimagine gameday, it's important that we work not only for our fans, but with our fans, to tap into different parts of the community and integrate those into the experience from ideation to execution," continued Colby-Begovich.

Flavors of the DMV Showcase is a part of the Washington Football Team's rebrand journey, which includes a complete refresh of the gameday experience for Burgundy & Gold fans, including food and beverage, stadium layout, parking, atmosphere, music, entertainment, and the introduction of the FAN program. In addition to Culinary, FAN will have groups dedicated to Community, Culture, Entertainment, Fashion, Family Experience, and Sunday Funday.

Fans can stay up to date on all Washington Football Team news via the team's website, YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. As the rebranding process evolves, www.washingtonjourney.com will continue to be updated with new content.

-Washington Football Team Established 1932-

SOURCE Washington Football Team

Related Links

https://www.washingtonfootball.com

