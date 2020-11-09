Washington Football Team Names Andre Chambers as Chief People Officer

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va., Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Washington Football Team announced today that it will appoint Andre Chambers as Chief People Officer. Andre will oversee front office employee experience and culture, a vital position working directly with Team President Jason Wright. As the newest addition to the executive leadership team, he'll help to reimagine the structure, people strategy and human resources function as Washington continues its path towards becoming a modern franchise.

"Andre is the perfect fit for this pivotal role at this crucial time for our organization," said Wright. "With his combination of 20 years of high-level private-sector HR experience and his most recent work with the Oakland A's, where he established an environment that was awarded a 'Best Place to Work in Sports' designation from Front Office Sports, he will lead the development of a culture here that is inclusive, innovative and balances the talent management of our current staff with best-in-class recruitment as we shape the franchise of the future."

Since Wright's arrival, considerable work has been done to evolve the organization's human resources policies and procedures. Andre will be tasked with continuing the organization's progress and supporting the growth of a talented, diverse and committed front office.

"I'm incredibly excited to join the Washington Football Team during a time of great change and transformation. Jason and the leadership team have an extraordinary vision for this organization, and I look forward to partnering with all of our front office employees to cultivate an amazing place to work," said Chambers.

Chambers has a 20-year track record in building HR functions and transforming culture, having worked with some of the most respected brands in the world. Prior to his role with the Athletics, Chambers held leadership roles in talent and HR with major corporations, including Electronic Arts, Microsoft, Citigroup, and IBM. He is on the board of the Peralta Colleges Foundation and holds a bachelor's degree in Business Administration from the State University of New York (Fredonia) and a master's degree in Management Systems from Clarkson University.

