LOUDON COUNTY, Va., Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Washington Football Team today officially introduced its DMVotes platform, which brings together various partners to hold voter initiatives with a mission of ensuring everyone across D.C., Maryland and Virginia "Get in the Game" and casts their ballot on or before November 3rd. Today – the last day to register to vote in Maryland, Virginia and Washington D.C. (MD and DC facilitate same-day registration during early voting and on Election Day) – is the final pre-Election "Turnout Tuesday" from 7:00-10:00 a.m. and 4:00-7:00 p.m. as FedExField is transformed into a voter engagement destination, where fans can register to vote, apply to vote absentee, learn more about the upcoming election and how to submit their ballot in-person or through the mail, and pick up some new Washington Football swag. Fans are encouraged to follow and use #DMVotes across social media platforms to see content from the team and individual Washington Football Team players and to share their experiences leading up to Election Day. Players will also be promoting voting through lenses on Snapchat.

Washington Football Team Rolls Out DMVotes Initiatives Encouraging Fans in D.C., Maryland and Virginia to “Get in the Game” Ahead of the Election

Washington's entire roster is registered to vote and the October 25th matchup at 1:00 p.m. against the Dallas Cowboys at FedExField will serve as the DMVotes Game to promote early voting through the DMV region. They have released two PSAs – one with select players including Chase Young, who will be voting in his first Presidential Election, explaining why they're voting, and another with Coach Ron Rivera discussing the importance of making your voice heard through national and local elections. The team is only the second NFL franchise to become a Rally The Vote Coalition member of When We All Vote – a nonpartisan group composed of professional sports franchises teaming up to urge their fans to participate in elections. The Burgundy & Gold is also joining forces with the Advancement Project, a next-generation, multi-racial civil rights organization during Hispanic Heritage Month on "Advance the Ball" to create voting and census playbooks for all Washington Football Team players' home states and to highlight the need for Spanish-language speakers and guides around elections.

"Given my family's history in social activism and civil rights, participating in the democratic process is personally important to me. My living and long passed ancestors were locked up, bled, and died for this right," said Jason Wright, Washington Football Team president, who is also featured in a D.C. Board of Elections commercial about voting options in the District. "This is bigger than football. We are the team that represents the Capitol region, so it is important to our players on the field and everyone in the front office that we lead in voting, equity and justice, and that we have representation across the DMV. I am so proud to be a part of an organization that puts the community first and so very grateful to our partners who are going to help us attain unprecedented election turnout and do so safely."

In addition to turning FedExField into a Super Voting Center for Prince George's County on November 3rd for Voting Gameday, the Washington Football Team is partnering with Monumental Sports & Entertainment to create a voter information station outside of the Washington Mystics' home court at the Entertainment & Sports Arena in Southeast D.C. and plans to develop a similar space near the Inova Sports Performance Center in Ashburn, VA. The Washington Football Team is also collaborating with the D.C. Board of Elections to make voting postcards that will be handed out at these locations and others throughout the region and have recruited DMVotes partners including: the NHL's Washington Capitals, the NBA's Washington Wizards, the MLB's Washington Nationals, NBC DC and NBC Sports Washington. Finally, the team is working with rideshare platform, Lyft, to provide discounted rides to the polls for local voters, and with Chef Jose Andres and his nonprofit, "Chefs to the Polls," to supply meals to Election Day workers and volunteers from World Central Kitchen.

Coach Rivera added, "Voter registration is a priority for me and the Washington Football Team because we believe that everyone has a voice and it's important that everybody votes and has a say in who runs our country, our states, our city, and our communities. Just knowing so many people who worked and committed and fought and died to give us the opportunity to vote and impact our world, our country and our community, I think it's more than our right; it's our duty to cast our ballots."

Fans will be able to learn more about what is planned with partners and view the "Why I Vote" videos in addition to other content over the coming weeks by visiting the DMVotes section of the Washington Football Team's website and by following the team on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

