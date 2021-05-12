Washington Football Team to Host Los Angeles Chargers in Regular Season Home Opener

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va., May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Football League, in conjunction with CBS, announced today the Week 1 regular season slate for all games appearing on the network. The Washington Football Team will kick off the 2021 regular season at FedExField against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, September 12 at 1:00 p.m. Single-game tickets are now on sale and fans can visit washingtonfootball.com/tickets for more information.

To thank fans and celebrate their return to FedExField this season, the Washington Football Team also is waiving all single-game ticket fees for a limited time. Fans can take advantage of this fee-free ticket offer beginning with Wednesday's early access flash sale of Week 1 tickets, continuing with Wednesday's 8:00 p.m. full schedule release, and concluding at 8:00 p.m. Thursday night. Fans can visit washingtonfootball.com/tickets for additional details and to purchase tickets.

The Washington Football Team wants to make gamedays at the stadium accessible and affordable for as many fans as possible, having made official its intention to open up FedExField for the 2021 season at full capacity. In addition to today's single-game ticket promotion, the team is offering reduced season ticket prices for approximately 7,000 seats. Fans can now enjoy upper-level packages for less than $500, and lower-level seats for under $1,000. This equates to a more than 30% decrease in upper-level seating and a nearly 20% decrease in the lower level.

Fans also can look forward to many exciting new changes to the gameday experience this fall, including improved parking, a reimagined entertainment team, and new food and beverage offerings at FedExField. To help inform these changes, the team will announce the members of its first ever Fan Ambassador Network, "FAN," later this month.

The Washington Football Team places the highest priority on the safety of its fans, employees, coaching staff, and players. Widely recognized as having established one of the most effective COVID-19 infection control strategies for the 2020 season, the team will continue to deploy safety and public health measures at FedExField in coordination with Prince George's County leadership and health officials. For the latest FedExField safety protocols, please visit Washingtonfootball.com/stadium/fedexfieldsafe.

The NFL will release its full regular-season schedule for all 32 teams on the NFL Network, NFL.com, and the NFL app on Wednesday, May 12 at 8 p.m. ET.

