Washington Football Unveils Unfiltered Multi-Media Experience for 2020 Season

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va., Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Washington Football Team announced today a first for its digitally owned channels as it expands from on-field content to provide fans of all generations unprecedented access into players' and coaches' personalities and lives off the field through the multi-platform series, Unfiltered. The organization unveiled seven new shows under the Unfiltered umbrella that will take viewers behind the scenes of franchise happenings while connecting with the fans through more areas of interest than ever before.

At a time when the sports world is starving for content, various influencers – who double as faithful Washington supporters – will deliver with trending, relatable topics, finding out players' binge-worthy TV recommendations, video game strategies, thoughts on pop culture topics, what makes up their enviable wardrobes, and what their quarantine vices are, such as baking or online shopping. Unfiltered will combine planned programming and livestreams to recruit new interest and supporters while creating a two-way conversation with the loyal base, providing the opportunity for fans to join hosts and analysts as color commentators via social media, giving their armchair analysis the airtime it deserves.

"Unfiltered allows us to pull back the curtain and use a cross-channel approach to serve up a 360-degree view of our organization and players," said Julie Donaldson, Senior Vice President of Media and Content for the Washington Football Team. "But more than that, we want to have a dialogue with our fans and involve them like never before. Our programming will empower the fan voice as a key component as we prepare for game day, when many view our broadcasts with multiple screens and analyze the team in real time."

Unfiltered will air on the Washington Football Team's website and YouTube, Facebook and Twitter, with limited content being teased through Instagram. In addition to a weekly cadence of these content series, Washington plans to pepper in "specials" during key moments throughout the year, building off of the success of past digital offerings that detailed the draft, the upcoming schedule release, offseason updates, and "Training Camp Daily," which is currently running across the team's social media channels.

The weekly slate for Unfiltered includes:

The Game: Washington Football Team coverage that speaks the modern fan's language through cutting-edge visuals and X's and O's. Viewers will be invited to banter with the talking heads.

Washington Football Team coverage that speaks the modern fan's language through cutting-edge visuals and X's and O's. Viewers will be invited to banter with the talking heads. The Park: The organization has listened to the fan base, who have long said that they would like an inside look into the team's facilities. Now, both in-season and during the off-season, fans can expect a weekly series that incorporates a well-known Washington fan narrating the ups and downs of everyday life at the Inova Performance Center.

The organization has listened to the fan base, who have long said that they would like an inside look into the team's facilities. Now, both in-season and during the off-season, fans can expect a weekly series that incorporates a well-known Washington fan narrating the ups and downs of everyday life at the Inova Performance Center. The Lab: A weekly show hosted by some of the best Madden competitors around, where team players, gamers and fans can interact and learn how to dominate on the virtual gridiron and participate in matchups that they never thought they'd see.

A weekly show hosted by some of the best Madden competitors around, where team players, gamers and fans can interact and learn how to dominate on the virtual gridiron and participate in matchups that they never thought they'd see. The Life: This segment will showcase the lighter side of the game through the lens of pop culture, complete with fan interaction and fresh memes.

This segment will showcase the lighter side of the game through the lens of pop culture, complete with fan interaction and fresh memes. The Fit: Fashion is an expression of players' personalities across professional sports, who frequently inspire fans' "'fits." "The Fit" is a weekly series dedicated to the world of fashion that will go inside the players' wardrobes. The show will review sneaker drops, debut clothing line collaborations and cover new Washington Football Team gear. "The Fit" will be more than just player style photos; it will blend music and fashion to allow fans to see yet another side of their favorite players.

Fashion is an expression of players' personalities across professional sports, who frequently inspire fans' "'fits." "The Fit" is a weekly series dedicated to the world of fashion that will go inside the players' wardrobes. The show will review sneaker drops, debut clothing line collaborations and cover new Washington Football Team gear. "The Fit" will be more than just player style photos; it will blend music and fashion to allow fans to see yet another side of their favorite players. The Legacy: Nobody knows Washington football better than those who have taken the field. This 30-minute show will feature Hall of Famer and Super Bowl Champion, John Riggins , alongside a cast of rotating legends trading stories from the field, the locker room and beyond.

Nobody knows football better than those who have taken the field. This 30-minute show will feature Hall of Famer and Super Bowl Champion, , alongside a cast of rotating legends trading stories from the field, the locker room and beyond. The Beat: D.C. is home to political debates 24/7/365. This half hour will be a bit lighter, but will pit local reporters against each other as they discuss their views on the Washington Football Team, the NFL as a whole, and a potpourri of trending topics.

