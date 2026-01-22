Washington Freedom and Infinite Computer Solutions Partner with Hood College and Frederick Community College to Launch Exclusive Student Internship Program

Partnership to Provide Hands-On Professional Development for Frederick Area Students

FREDERICK, Md., Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Washington Freedom Cricket and Infinite Computer Solutions have officially partnered with Hood College and Frederick Community College (FCC) to enhance educational opportunities and workforce development in Frederick County. This collaboration, solidified during a formal Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signing ceremony on Friday, January 16, will provide local students with high-impact internship opportunities across multiple industries.

Through this partnership, students from both institutions will gain exclusive access to internships at Washington Freedom and Infinite Computer Solutions, a global leader in IT services founded by Washington Freedom owner, Sanjay Govil. These hands-on roles span a diverse range of disciplines, including information technology, sports marketing, game-day operations, cybersecurity, and business administration.

"At both Washington Freedom and Infinite Computer Solutions, we believe that innovation thrives when we invest in the next generation of talent," said Govil. "This partnership isn't just about providing internships–it's about creating a bridge between the classroom and the global industries of technology and professional sports. We are proud to invest in Frederick County's students and look forward to the fresh perspectives they will bring to our organizations."

The initiative is designed to bolster career readiness and long-term economic vitality in the region. By integrating academic curriculum with real-world application, the program provides students with the practical experience necessary for professional success. This exciting collaboration also creates direct pathways from the classroom to the workforce, reinforcing Frederick County's reputation as a hub where education, innovation, and opportunity intersect.

As well-established anchors of higher education in the region, Hood College and FCC represent a unique ecosystem of higher education and for-profit partnerships that support students in the county and beyond. By partnering with both institutions, Washington Freedom and Infinite Computer Solutions will reach a broad and diverse student base, helping to shape the career trajectories of the region's future leaders.

"This partnership with the Washington Freedom expands experiential pathways for our students and aligns seamlessly with Hood's commitment to hands-on, career-ready learning," said Hood College President Debbie Ricker, Ph.D. "The global growth of cricket and the continued rise of the sports industry create exciting opportunities for our graduates and for Frederick, and we are proud to collaborate with Washington Freedom and FCC to support both the workforce and our region."

Hood College is a private, four-year institution that aims to prepare students to use their talents and skills to realize professional and personal achievement and to help create and realize opportunities for others. Through the integration of liberal arts and the professions, Hood empowers students to meet personal, professional and global challenges and to lead purposeful lives of responsibility, leadership, service and civic engagement.

"FCC, an all-access institution, is shaping the future of how people learn, work, connect and contribute to a vibrant Frederick County," acknowledged FCC's President Annesa Payne Cheek. "I'm grateful that our partnerships with the Washington Freedom and Infinite Computer Solutions will cultivate unique student opportunities for hands-on learning in their fields of interest, their professional development through mentorships, and a future-forward insight into the possibilities of living their best life."

Frederick Community College is a public, two-year college focused on opportunities that will prepare students for success in their careers and life, keeping their "student first" mentality front and center. Distinguished by its quality and affordability, Frederick Community College provides flexible access to lifelong education that responds to the needs of diverse learners and the community.

Friday's MOU ceremony at FCC's Human Performance Lab - a new facility where, by appointment, students and the general public may gain important biometric information to help them understand, track and optimize their health, fitness and performance - brought together leadership from all four entities, alongside state and local officials. In addition to leaders from the organizations involved, Dr. Sanjay Rai, Maryland Secretary of Higher Education, and Michael O'Connor, Mayor of the City of Frederick, spoke in support of the collaboration. The event concluded with a symbolic exchange of school pennants and cricket jerseys.

As Washington Freedom Cricket explores the establishment of a home cricket park in Frederick County, the organization remains committed to deep community investment, ensuring its impact extends beyond athletics to contribute to the overall vitality of the region.

About Washington Freedom:

Washington Freedom is the first professional cricket franchise based in the DMV, competing in the fast-growing Major League Cricket. Owned by entrepreneur and technologist Sanjay Govil, the team is built on the belief that sport has the power to unite, inspire, and spark global connections. Washington Freedom brings world-class talent, innovation, and ambition to the forefront of American cricket. For more information, visit www.washingtonfreedom.com .

About Infinite Computer Solutions:

Infinite Computer Solutions is a global leader in digital engineering and next-generation IT services, with over two decades of experience helping clients translate digital transformation into real business value. Leveraging an AI-first approach, Infinite combines cutting-edge technologies, proprietary platforms, and accelerators with deep industry expertise. With a global team of over 23,000 professionals across 20+ locations, Infinite proudly serves hundreds of clients worldwide by delivering innovative, client-centric solutions. Discover how we can transform your business. Visit us at https://infinite.com/

About Hood College:

Hood College's diverse academic programming aligns with the needs of tomorrow and connects students with the industries that matter most. Located in historic Frederick, Maryland, Hood offers 30 bachelor's degrees, four pre-professional programs, 20 master's degrees, four doctorates, 12 post-baccalaureate certificates and numerous Skill Accelerator badges. Learn more at https://www.hood.edu .

About Frederick Community College:

Focused on teaching and learning, Frederick Community College (FCC) provides affordable, flexible access to lifelong education that responds to the needs of diverse learners and the community. Accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education (MSCHE), FCC is distinguished by its quality and affordability, offering 55 associate degree programs and areas of concentration, 39 certificate, and 51 subject areas in continuing education through credit and Continuing Education and Workforce Development (CEWD). Learn more at https://www.frederick.edu .

