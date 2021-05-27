Washington Gas Teamsters Authorize Strike

SUITLAND, Md., May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Teamsters at Washington Gas have voted by 97 percent to authorize a strike. The contract covering 600 union employees expires on May 31.

With 80 percent of members casting ballots yesterday and today, the final count was 462-13 in favor of authorizing a strike.

Washington Gas is owned by AltaGas, a Canadian corporation. AltaGas has increased rates on customers in Washington D.C. and Maryland. But in contract talks, AltaGas negotiators have demanded health care cuts and refused to commit to provide flame retardant clothing, even after employees were badly burned in a recent explosion.

The company faces unfair labor practice charges for its conduct of negotiations.

"The overwhelming vote sends AltaGas the clearest possible message of how insulted and disrespected members are by the company's demand that workers take massive health care cuts after working through a pandemic," said Washington Gas worker and Teamsters Local 96 President Wilder Reed.

Teamsters Local 96 and the company will return to the negotiating table today.

"Local 96 members have spoken loud and clear. We will see if anyone at AltaGas is listening and what they have to say," Reed said.

