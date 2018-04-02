SAN ANTONIO, April 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Washington Generals Head Coach Sam Worthen announced today that the team has offered Sister Jean, the 98-year-old team chaplain for the 11th seeded Loyola University of Chicago's men's basketball team that advanced to the NCAA Final Four in San Antonio, a similar role as honorary team chaplain for the Generals.

Washington Generals Offer Sister Jean Role as Team's Honorary Chaplain

The Generals, founded by the legendary owner, coach and player Red Klotz, are rebuilding and looking to shed their losing ways against their longtime opponents the Harlem Globetrotters. The last time the Generals tasted victory against the Globetrotters was on January 5, 1971, in Martin, Tenn., when the team edged the Globetrotters in overtime by a score of 100-99, as Klotz, then the team's player-coach, hit the game-winning shot.

"The Generals are nobodies' pushovers anymore," said Worthen, a former standout at Marquette University who also played in the NBA. "We may have a little drought when it comes to beating the Globetrotters, but Loyola did, too—and look what they did this season after making their first tournament appearance since 1985.

"We're hoping Sister Jean can bring some divine luck our way now that she's done at the Final Four in San Antonio."

The Generals are currently entering the final two weeks of their North American tour with the Globetrotters before embarking on an overseas tour. For more information on their schedule, visit www.washingtongenerals.com or follow the team on Twitter @TheGenerals or on Instagram @washgenerals.

