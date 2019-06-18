Washington Generals Select Drake And LaMelo Ball As Part Of 2019 Draft Class

WASHINGTON, June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Washington Generals today selected five players, including Grammy Award-winning rapper Drake and 17-year-old basketball sensation LaMelo Ball, as part of the team's third annual player draft.

In addition to Drake and Ball, the Generals also selected heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz Jr., former college basketball star Tyler Hansbrough and Australian tennis player Nick Kyrgios.

"The Generals have always tried to draft athletes who demonstrate more than just technical skill," said Generals head coach Sam Worthen. "This year's draftees are fearless, talented and not afraid to take on the Harlem Globetrotters."

Behind the leadership team of Worthen, the former NBA player and all-American at Marquette University, the Generals searched for players who represented the team's swagger and skill.

"We want players who have the Generals' attitude and will not back-down to any challenge," said Worthen. "We know that this year's draftees are champions who are willing to cause some trouble."

Following is a full recap of the Generals' draftees:

Drake, a four-time Grammy Award winner, began his career playing a high school basketball star on the Canadian television series Degrassi: The Next Generation . His love of basketball continued into his personal life with his support of his home-town team the Toronto Raptors. He recently went viral for his animated reactions during the 2019 NBA Playoffs. He celebrated the Raptors victory by attending their championship parade and having his personal plane fly over Toronto .

About the Washington Generals

The Washington Generals have been around as a franchise since 1952. Founded by the legendary Louis "Red" Klotz, who was a member of the 1948 NBA Champion Baltimore Bullets, the Generals were the Harlem Globetrotters' opposition team for nearly six decades. As an Army veteran, Klotz named the team the Washington Generals in honor of Gen. Dwight D. Eisenhower, who had just been elected President of the United States. The Generals franchise has lost well over 17,000 games to the Globetrotters but has not been without its triumphs. They defeated the Globetrotters in 1954 and 1958, and against on Jan. 5, 1971 – thanks to a last-second basket by Klotz himself. That 100-99 win over the Globetrotters in Martin, Tenn. snapped a 2,495-game losing streak to the team. Klotz passed away in 2014 at 93, but his legacy lives on as the "new" Generals continue their rivalry with the Globetrotters this year. For more information, check out www.washingtongenerals.com or follow on Twitter: @TheGenerals.

SOURCE Washington Generals