Washington Governor Jay Inslee Visits Green Manufacturer ECOS to Celebrate Earth Day

"ECOS is another example of a green company thriving in Washington state," Inslee said. "They have embodied our state's spirit of pioneering climate change policy, achieving carbon neutrality five years ago, and committing to a climate positive business model for the future."

Earth Day is celebrating its 51st anniversary this year with the theme of "Restore the Earth." ECOS, which makes over 200 plant-powered cleaning products, is a leader in sustainable business practices, including carbon neutrality, water neutrality, and Platinum Zero Waste. On April 1st, the family-owned company announced it has gone beyond neutrality to become climate positive, regenerating 110% more natural resources than it uses or emits (www.ecos.com/climate-positive).

"I'm so inspired by how our employees responded to the unprecedented demand for safer cleaning products during this pandemic," said Kelly Vlahakis-Hanks, President and CEO of ECOS. "The fact that they stepped up to meet the global demand and were still able to advance our sustainability to achieve Climate Positive manufacturing is a testament to their dedication to our consumers and to the planet. We're honored that Governor Inslee joined us on Earth Day to recognize their achievements."

Each April 22nd, over 1 billion people participate in Earth Day activities such as picking up trash and reducing their energy use. ECOS celebrates Earth Day each year with new sustainability initiatives, including investments in clean wind energy projects and water restoration initiatives for critically threatened ecosystems.

As part of its annual tradition, ECOS will celebrate Earth Day by thanking its employees for their essential role in helping the company achieve its sustainability milestones and giving them an Earth Day bonus in honor of the special day.

ABOUT ECOS®

Family owned and operated since 1967, ECOS makes plant-powered laundry detergents and cleaners that are safer for people, pets, and the planet. ECOS products are made in the USA at facilities in Washington, California, Illinois, and New Jersey using thoughtfully sourced global ingredients. Made without dyes, formaldehyde, 1,4-dioxane, parabens, phthalates, or optical brighteners, ECOS products are pH balanced, greywater and septic safe, and never tested on animals. ECOS has won many awards for its green chemistry innovations, including the U.S. EPA 2020 Safer Choice Partner of the Year award. ECOS, Baby ECOS, ECOS Pets and ECOS PRO cleaners are available at major club and grocery retailers and natural foods stores throughout the U.S., including Costco, Whole Foods Market, Walmart, Albertsons/Safeway, Fred Meyer/QFC, and WinCo, as well as internationally and online. For more information and retail locations, visit ecos.com .

