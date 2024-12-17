Washington Harbour Partners Completes Growth Investment in Thunder

Strategic investment to fuel Thunder's Data Cloud and AI practice growth and strengthen its position as a Salesforce partner and innovator

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Washington Harbour Partners LP ("Washington Harbour"), a leading private investment firm specializing in high-growth technology companies, with a focus on partnering with founders and management teams to unlock their next phase of growth, announced today a growth capital investment in Thunder, a next generation Salesforce and Cloud consulting, implementation, and managed services company.

"We're delighted to welcome Washington Harbour to Thunder as we shape the future of intelligent, data-driven engagement," said Carter Wigell, Thunder's CEO. "We also greatly appreciate the continued support of Salesforce Ventures, Recognize and our other existing investors, as we continue toward our goal of being among the leading Salesforce partners for Data Cloud and AI."

Founded in 2020, Thunder has emerged as one of the fastest-growing Salesforce and Cloud integration partners, renowned for its tech-forward approach and exceptional leadership team. Thunder has earned the trust of prominent customers in high-growth industries who rely on Thunder's expertise to design, deliver, and manage their most critical systems and initiatives.

"Salesforce Ventures' continued involvement as a stockholder in Thunder is a testament to the confidence we have in the company's continued growth and success as one of our leading Global System Integration partners," said Jim Steele, President, Global Strategic Customers and Partners at Salesforce. "We believe this additional investment from Washington Harbour will help drive Thunder's next phase of expansion and we look forward to the company's continued success."

Thunder will leverage this investment to accelerate development of its advanced data, AI and cloud solutions practices, and further investment in its team. With a focus on innovation, the company aims to enhance Amplify, its managed service solution. Thunder is also developing IP and accelerators to help their customers go faster and to mitigate cost, risk and complexity around CRM deployments.

"We are thrilled to partner with Thunder at such an exciting time for Salesforce and the broader ecosystem, as innovations like Agentforce and advancements in Data Cloud perfectly align with Thunder's mission to harness cutting-edge technology for transformative, data-driven engagement," said Mina Faltas, Founder and Chief Investment Officer of Washington Harbour. "Thunder's innovative processes, world-class capabilities, outstanding reputation and feverish commitment to helping their customers succeed positions the company as a thought and category leader," added Daim Malik, Principal at Washington Harbour.

As part of the investment, Washington Harbour will join Thunder's Board of Directors.

ABOUT WASHINGTON HARBOUR PARTNERS

Washington Harbour Partners LP, based in Washington DC, is a private investment firm that brings a fresh approach to investors and founders, providing flexibility and deep operational expertise at all stages of the investment cycle – from growth equity to control buyouts to public markets. The firm has deep domain expertise in the areas of enterprise software, defense technologies, cybersecurity, government & business services, and technology-enabled consumer services.

ABOUT THUNDER

Thunder is a Salesforce consulting and implementation partner, proudly backed by Salesforce Ventures. Built by early employees at Salesforce and seasoned Salesforce professionals, Thunder offers services from strategy and design to execution and activation - across multiple clouds on the Salesforce platform. The customer-obsessed, partner-enabled company's mission to make customers love Salesforce, forever.

