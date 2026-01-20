Washington Harbour Partners Launches Outpost Mission Services

New platform delivers full life cycle engineering and technical services for critical infrastructure crucial to national space priorities and security

WASHINGTON, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Washington Harbour Partners LP announced today the formation and launch of Outpost Mission Services, a next generation platform built to address the critical, unmet market need for specialized field, engineering and mission services supporting satellite ground stations, radars, and other complex, high-consequence national security infrastructure that serves as the backbone of U.S. space operations.

Outpost Mission Services

The satellite ground station ecosystem is entering a period of unprecedented, sustained growth, driven by a confluence of powerful secular trends, including mass proliferation of satellite constellations in orbit. The ground segment is quickly becoming the strategic asset class that underpins the entire space value chain – both the success and failure of the entire architecture – driving unprecedented modernization investments. Ground stations are the indispensable bridge connecting orbital assets to terrestrial data centers and end-users, and the upkeep of the infrastructure directly dictates the performance, resilience, reliability and availability of modern space-based national security assets.

Outpost is designed to serve the complex needs of government, defense, intelligence and commercial clients across the full spectrum of on-site technical services, including installation, testing & inspection, preventative maintenance, replacement & repair, and rapid response services. Outpost is led by President Heather LaRowe and Chief Growth Officer Nate Walbridge – both of whom bring decades of experience, relationships and visionary leadership to the platform and missions they serve – and is powered by seasoned practitioners who bring deep knowledge and unwavering commitment to Outpost's mission.

"Aligned with our approach to building market-leading companies serving key national security missions, Washington Harbour is deploying significant resources alongside Outpost to build a market leader to meet the most urgent technical service needs for the Department of War, Intelligence Community and integral commercial partners," said Mina Faltas, Founder & Chief Investment Officer at Washington Harbour. "Outpost is assembling a best-in-class team of expert technicians and engineers dedicated to this mission. We don't view our work as routine maintenance – we are providing mission assurance where downtime isn't an option," added Heather LaRowe.

Outpost's services and industry leading team of engineers are designed to manage the entire lifecycle of a ground station's physical and technical infrastructure, from initial site surveys and complex installations to twenty-four-seven, three-sixty-five preventative maintenance and rapid response services. Outpost's tech-enabled approach will equip a highly trained, cleared workforce with tools to optimize asset performance, minimize downtime, and enhance the security of the most vital infrastructure underpinning national security missions. America's security and prosperity begin and end in space, and the next generation of space superiority depends on resilient ground infrastructure.

"Within this new space landscape, a distinct industrial logic has emerged for a scaled, integrated field services provider that understands the immense interdependence and breadth of multi-disciplinary expertise required across entire facilities and missions", said Patrick Foley, Principal at Washington Harbour Partners. "We have built a high conviction thesis in the criticality of ground stations as the terrestrial backbone for commercial and government space economies – and Outpost is a dedicated solutions provider to the physical lifecycle modernization of these national security assets."

Washington Harbour's launch of the Outpost platform comes as the proliferation of Low Earth Orbit (LEO), Medium Earth Orbit (MEO), and geostationary (GEO) satellite constellations creates an unprecedented demand for reliable, resilient ground infrastructure – as well as scaled investments in missile defense. The United States has further reached a critical node for our national air traffic control systems – and the level of investment in modernization, not been seen in several decades, requires specialized skills to maintain and upgrade that infrastructure. This explosive growth has created a service gap for the specialized, on-the-ground workforce needed to maintain and ensure the uptime of these mission-critical facilities – a gap that Outpost and its strategic partners will seek to close at the speed of mission need.

Washington Harbour Partners was advised by Morrison Foerster on legal matters and PwC on financial on the formation of the new platform.

About Outpost Mission Services

Outpost delivers full life cycle mission and technical engineering services to the most consequential national security infrastructure domestically and in frontier geographies around the globe. Outpost is a team of pioneers – skilled in multiple disciplines and with a history of flawless execution across a breadth of architectures and solutions – fostered by a culture of delivering on the most complex national security projects.

For more information, please visit outpostms.com/

About Washington Harbour Partners

Washington Harbour Partners, based in Washington DC, is a private investment firm that brings a fresh approach to investors and founders, providing flexibility and deep operational expertise at all stages of the investment cycle – from growth equity to control buyouts to public markets. The firm has deep domain expertise in the areas of national security, defense technologies, cybersecurity, enterprise software, and technology-enabled services.

For more information, please visit washingtonharbour.com/

Media Contact

Claude Chafin

Invariant

[email protected]

SOURCE Washington Harbour Partners