Washington Home Buyers, I Will Buy House Buying Homes in Any Condition for Cash

LYNNWOOD, Wash., Nov. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- I Will Buy House understands that selling your Washington house alone or with an agent can be stressful, time-consuming, and costly. It can often involve months of uncertainty, cleaning, repairs, showings, open houses, and inspections.

That's why I Will Buy House offers a better solution to help homeowners avoid all the stress and hassle of selling a home. Working with the team at I Will Buy House means there are no closing costs or realtor commissions, and there's no need to worry about making any repairs or costly renovations; they take care of it all.

The company was founded in 2015 by Alex and Viktor. They are a small but mighty family business dedicated to providing knowledgeable and personal experiences to every homeowner they work with. The company was founded to help homeowners resolve difficult real estate situations that would complicate their lives.

Alex holds a degree in Aerospace Engineering and a master's degree in business administration from the University of Colorado and MIT. He is a detail-oriented and highly skilled problem-solver, which comes in handy when helping homeowners in complicated situations.

Viktor has a nursing degree from Washington State University. Prior to entering the real estate industry, he worked at the Seattle Children's Hospital saving young lives and keeping hope alive for countless families. Viktor is kind, patient, and compassionate. He is dedicated to helping homeowners find solutions.

Together, they strive to educate homeowners to make the best-informed decision that suits their needs and unique situation. They value transparency and are always communicating with their customers every step of the way.

I Will Buy House offers a simple process to make selling a home as comfortable as it can be. Simply start by getting in touch with a representative and share the details of the property. If the house meets the buying criteria, a fair, no-obligation cash offer will be presented in less than a week.

Alongside paying cash for houses in Washington, I Will Buy House offers various solutions based on the homeowner's circumstances. The home buying experts can help their clients find a new home to move into before the closing date and offer cash advances if need be. If the home is inherited, I Will Buy House can pay for probate if necessary and have a dedicated probate attorney that can handle the process at no additional cost.

Homeowners looking to sell a house fast can learn more about I Will Buy House and their services and fill out a form at https://www.iwillbuyhouse.com/.

Contact Name: Alexander Romanov

Email: [email protected]

