Washington Homeland Security Roundtable opens Coast Guard Industry Academy 3

WASHINGTON, March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Washington Homeland Security Roundtable announces the 3rd Cohort of the Coast Guard Industry Academy (CGIA3). CGIA3 is an in-depth program designed to strengthen Industry collaboration and knowledge of the USCG mission.

USCG Seniors will participate in discussions focusing on major strategic initiatives: Securing Maritime Borders, Facilitating Commerce, Maritime Security and Counterterrorism, Inland Waterways, Sovereignty and Presence in Polar Regions, and Acquisitions. In each area, CGIA3 will participate in various mission activities.

The focus for the Coast Guard Industry Academy is with Senior Industry Executives who maintain a broad organizational authority and responsibility and can share mission knowledge broadly across their organization. The one-year program is organized to build with each successive quarterly session. Participants are committing to the full program. Each Industry participant will pay travel costs and a pro-rata share of transportation and food on the ground.

Quarterly Session Dates

May 5-8, 2024: San Juan, Puerto Rico July 14-20, 2024: Kodiak, AK/ Seattle, WA October 2024: Corpus Christie/ Houston, TX January 2025: USCG HQ in Washington, DC, Cape May, NJ and Baltimore, MD

