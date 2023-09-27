Washington Hospital Healthcare System first to use TMINI Miniature Robotic System from THINK Surgical

THINK Surgical, Inc.

27 Sep, 2023

  • Fremont-based Washington Hospital Healthcare System and orthopedic surgeon Dr. Alexander Sah, MD, performed the first cases ever with the TMINI™ Miniature Robotic System.

  • Fremont-based orthopedic robotics innovator, THINK Surgical, developed the TMINI™ system for total knee replacement.

FREMONT, Calif., Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Washington Hospital Healthcare System includes a 415 bed acute-care facility in Fremont that is committed to meeting the needs and challenges of the ever-changing community it serves in the Bay Area of California.

THINK Surgical received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the TMINI Miniature Robotic System in April 2023 and is now progressing with the commercial launch of the product across the United States.

TMINI Miniature Robotic System
TMINI Miniature Robotic System

The TMINI system includes a wireless robotic handpiece that assists surgeons in performing total knee replacement. Following a CT based three-dimensional surgical plan, the TMINI robotic handpiece automatically compensates for surgeon hand movement to precisely locate surgical instruments. The TMINI system is easy to use and replaces many of the manual instruments currently used for knee replacement surgery.

THINK Surgical is committed to an open implant library and will continue to add new implant options to the platform. This open implant approach gives surgeons the freedom to choose an implant for each patient unlike existing robotic platforms which can only be used with one brand of implant.

Larry LaBossiere RN, CEN, CNS, MBA, MSN, Vice President and COO at Washington Hospital Healthcare System commented: "THINK Surgical has introduced a system that is unique to the market. Most companies have robots that require utilization of their specific implants. THINK's open implant platform makes it possible for the TMINI system to support implants from different implant manufacturers. Their system is also designed for operating efficiency which benefits patients and providers. We are happy to partner with another Fremont company by allowing them to see this technology in action and support important data collection."

Dr. Alexander Sah, MD, Medical Co-Director – Institute for Joint Restoration, Washington Hospital said: "Handheld technology will be the next great evolution in robotic surgery, especially with new users and in outpatient surgery centers. We are proud to be at the leading edge of innovation, providing our patients with exceptional knee replacement outcomes."

Stuart Simpson, President and Chief Executive Officer said: "We are delighted to be partnering with Dr. Sah and Washington Hospital. This collaboration between a local technology company and a local hospital in Fremont will help bring an important new technology to patients in the community. Together we will make this technology accessible to more surgeons and patients across the United States and around the world."

About THINK Surgical, Inc.

THINK Surgical, Inc., is a privately held U.S.-based technology innovator that develops and markets orthopedic robots. THINK Surgical robots are open platforms providing support for implant brands from multiple manufacturers, enabling the choice of implant to be driven by the surgeon.

THINK Surgical and TMINI are trademarks of THINK Surgical, Inc. 

