Washington Intelligence Bureau legacy continues as part of Moore

WASHINGTON, Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Moore, a leading provider of performance-driven marketing solutions, announces today that Washington Intelligence Bureau (WIB), one of the oldest and most respected donation processing service providers in the Washington Metro area, will now operate as part of Moore.

Moore is making the investment in WIB as part of its ongoing plan to expand donation processing solutions in overall capacity and location diversification, to continue to support its customers. WIB provides caging, lockbox and escrow services, along with document handling and database management services at its PCI Level 1 compliant facility located in Chantilly, VA. John Robinson, whose grandmother launched the company in 1959, serves as the President of WIB and will remain in the role, reporting to Gretchen Littlefield, chief executive officer of Moore.

"Being part of Moore is a perfect fit, as the entrepreneurial spirit Moore embraces is the same as the foundation WIB was built upon," said Robinson. "We are positioned for growth and look forward to delivering processing solutions to Moore clients with speed, accuracy and the highest level of confidentiality," said Robinson.

WIB will become part of Aegis Premier Solutions, a Moore company with processing facilities in Kansas, Oklahoma and now Virginia. Aegis Premier Solutions provides integrated fundraising solutions for nonprofit donor management and donation processing.

"Bringing WIB in as part of Moore is in response to our customer growth and the success they are seeing in their fundraising investments," said Littlefield. "We are committed to expansion through technology and facility diversification. We know WIB is a trusted leader with a track record of excellent performance. Their vision for the future aligned with ours. With them as part of Aegis Premier Solutions, we are in an even better position to handle the success of our customers."

About Washington Intelligence Bureau (WIB)

Founded in 1959, WIB is one of the most respected caging and lockbox companies in the U.S., offering the industry's most advanced technology and security to its customers. WIB is committed to processing client donations with speed, accuracy and the highest level of confidentiality. Value-added services such as database management and document handling are available to clients.

About Aegis Premier Solutions

Aegis Processing Solutions is a trusted partner in the nonprofit caging and lockbox industry. For 30 years, and with its experienced staff, Aegis Processing Solutions has provided exceptional service to nonprofit and fundraising organizations across the country. The organization's processing center is strategically located in the central U.S. and is warehoused in a 600,000 square foot facility featuring state-of-the-art security technology and infrastructure, to ensure client data is always safe and secure. Aegis also uses a multi-layered quality control system to assure accuracy. Additional capabilities include, acknowledgment and fulfillment services, donor contact center, inventory storage and management, and merchant services. For more information, visit aegispremier.com.

About Moore

Moore is a global leader in performance-driven marketing solutions focused on all facets of the consumer experience. With over 3,000 employees in 35 locations across the country, Moore is dedicated to helping clients fulfill their missions. The organization provides services including strategic consulting, creative development, media planning and buying, research and analytics, production management and product fulfillment, database services and public relations to nonprofit, association, commercial and government clients, and is a key contributor to strengthening these sectors.

