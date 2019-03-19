Washington Justice Adds Overwatch All-Star To Roster

WASHINGTON, March 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Washington, DC's Overwatch League team, the Washington Justice , has made a major addition to its player roster, acquiring the rights to experienced Overwatch All-Star Yeonjun "ArK" Hong from the New York Excelsior (NYXL).

Best known for playing Overwatch characters Lúcio, Mercy and Ana, ArK was in the top five of the league's ranking in both healing and average time alive last season and was named to the 2018 Atlantic Division All-Star Team. While at NYXL, he helped lead the team in capturing the Stage 2 and 3 titles and securing the No. 1 seed for the overall 2018 season playoffs.

"We have been overwhelmed by the phenomenal support from our fans this season," said Washington Justice Majority Owner Mark Ein. "Our results in Stage 1 fell far short of our expectations and our supporters deserved better. We are committed to building a world-class team that will compete for championships, so we decided to make a major move and acquire the rights to one of the best players in the league. We are thrilled to welcome ArK to the Justice and our DC community."

"I look forward to bringing success to Washington, D.C., by focusing on skills and shot calling from the bottom up," said Washington Justice's newest player Yeonjun "ArK" Hong.

ArK is the third member of the Washington Justice to have come over from the NYXL team, joining former teammate Junhwa "Janus" Song and head coach Hyeong-seok "WizardHyeong" Kim.

"We are thrilled to welcome ArK to Washington Justice as we continue to invest in the future of our team," said Washington Justice's head coach Hyeong-seok "WizardHyeong" Kim. "He is a strong player who has had one of the best records in the NYXL's first season and adds strong offensive and defensive skills along with his competitive mindset to an already incredibly talented roster that we have worked very hard to create."

"Ark is a player that adds veteran leadership to this squad, and this acquisition shows our continued commitment to improving. He's got a high level of game intelligence and is a piece that will help us click as we move ahead to the challenges of future stages," said Washington Esports Ventures Assistant General Manager Kate Mitchell. "We anticipate that he will play a major role on this squad and we're excited to stand for Justice with a proven All-Star."

For more information about Washington Justice, visit www.washington-justice.com or follow the team on Twitter @WashJustice , Instagram @WashingtonDCJustice or like Washington Justice on Facebook at Facebook.com/WashJustice.

For more information on the Overwatch League, visit www.overwatchleague.com .

About Washington Esports Ventures

Washington Esports Ventures was founded to purchase an Overwatch League Team and build other esports teams that will represent the thriving Capital Region incorporating all of Washington, DC, Maryland, and Virginia—from Baltimore to Richmond. The Company is led by Mark Ein, a Washington-area businessman, civic leader, philanthropist, sports team owner, and native Washingtonian. Mark and his ownership group believe in the power of sports as a platform to inspire people and bring communities together. The Company's esports assets, including the Overwatch League team, will be part of Mr. Ein's existing sports platform that owns the Washington Kastles, one of the most successful teams in the 45-year history of World TeamTennis, embraced by the Capital Region since its founding in 2008. Joining Mr. Ein as investors and board members are Artist Capital Management, a New York-based growth equity firm as the lead financial partner and Dyson Dryden, Mr. Ein's business partner and a Baltimore native. Events DC, the official convention and sports authority for the District of Columbia, is an anchor supporter of the team.

OVERWATCH, OVERWATCH LEAGUE, BLIZZARD, and BLIZZARD ENTERTAINMENT are trademarks of Blizzard Entertainment, Inc.

SOURCE Washington Esports Ventures

Related Links

http://www.washington-justice.com

