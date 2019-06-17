Washington Mesothelioma Victims Center Now Urges a Maritime/Shipyard Worker with Mesothelioma in Washington to Call for Direct Access to Attorney Erik Karst, One of the Nation's Top Lawyers, for Compensation Results

SEATTLE, June 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Washington Mesothelioma Victims Center's top priority is doing everything possible to ensure a person with mesothelioma anywhere in the Evergreen State receives the best possible financial compensation settlement results. The group is especially focused on maritime or shipyard workers and or US Navy Veterans because these groups make up a significant portion of people who will be diagnosed with mesothelioma in Washington State each year as they would like to discuss anytime at 800-714-0303.

To make certain a person with mesothelioma in Washington State receives the very best possible financial compensation the Washington Mesothelioma Victims Center has endorsed the law firm of Karst von Oiste and their founding partner Erik Karst. The law firm of Karst von Oiste and their founding partner Erik Karst put in the overtime required to ensure their very valued clients with mesothelioma receive the very best possible financial settlement results which in the case of a maritime worker, shipyard worker or Navy Veteran could exceed a million dollars. For direct access to attorney Erik Karst and or his colleagues at Karst von Oiste please call 800-714-0303." https://washington.mesotheliomavictimscenter.com/

According to the Washington Mesothelioma Victims Center, "If your loved one in Washington State has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma because of his exposure to asbestos in the maritime industry, at a shipyard or while serving in the navy please call us anytime at 800-714-0303 so that we can personally introduce you to attorney Erik Karst and or his senior lawyers at Karst von Oiste. Trust us--this is a much better option than a free book about mesothelioma. You will never meet more capable and dedicated attorneys. Again-our bottom line is a person with mesothelioma in Washington State receives the best possible compensation and the law firm of Karst von Oiste can make it happen." www.karstvonoiste.com/

The maritime workers or shipyard worker with mesothelioma the Washington Mesothelioma Victims Center is trying to assist were probably exposed to asbestos in the following counties:

King County-Todd Shipyards-Shipyards in Ballard, Washington State Ferries, Port of Seattle

Ferries, Port of Kitsap County-Puget Sound Navy Shipyard

Pierce County-Port of Tacoma

Skagit County

Snohomish County

Grays Harbor County

Whatcom County

Cowlitz County

Clark County

Most of the Alaskan salmon and crab fishing fleets are based in Western Washington

The Washington Mesothelioma Victims Center wants to emphasize their services are available statewide in every community in Washington including Seattle, Tacoma, Spokane, Everett, Vancouver, Yakima, Bellingham, Aberdeen, Bremerton, Moses Lake, Chehalis, Olympia, Mount Vernon, Wenatchee, the Tri Cities, etc. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For the best possible mesothelioma treatment options in Washington the Washington Mesothelioma Victims Center strongly recommends the following heath care facility with the offer to help a diagnosed victim, or their family get to the right physicians at this treatment facility. The Center believes this treatment facility for mesothelioma to be one of the best in the nation. Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center and the UW Medical Center called the Seattle Cancer Care Alliance, in Seattle, Washington: http://www.uwmedicine.org/services/cancer-care

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in Washington State include Veterans of the US Navy, hydro-electric power plant workers, shipyard workers, nuclear power plant workers, oil refinery workers, pulp and paper mill workers, factory workers, plumbers, electricians, miners, auto mechanics, machinists, and construction workers. Typically, the exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1950's, 1960's, 1970's, or 1980's. https://Washington.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

The states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health's web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma.

