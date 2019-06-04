Washington native Brian Foster to compete in the 2019 NorCal Championship in Sacramento, California on Saturday, June 8 according to Mon Ethos Pro President, David Whitaker
SACRAMENTO, Calif., June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bodybuilder and Mon Ethos Pro Athlete Brian Foster will travel to Sacramento California this weekend to compete in the 2019 IFBB/NPC NorCal Championship. The NorCal Championship bodybuilding competition, hosted by Spectrum Fitness Productions, begins promptly at 9:00 am, with the evening finals beginning at 6:00 pm and is expected to bring competitors from around the world to compete in IFBB Pro League Bikini and IFBB Pro League Men's Physique competitions as well as NPC Bikini, Figure, Men's and Women's Physique, Classic Physique, Men's Bodybuilding competitions.
Foster, who hails from Tacoma, Washington and veteran of the United States Army, last competed in February at the 2019 NPC Emerald Cup competition where he won Second Place in his class in Men's Physique. According to David Whitaker, Mon Ethos' President, "In addition to being an amazing competitor, Brian is a truly likeable guy and his enthusiasm and friendliness beams from the stage when he is competing. It will be hard for the judges to not notice him when he's up there and we're looking forward to big things from him in this competition."
Spectrum Fitness Productions is one of the leading IFBB Pro League event promotional companies for the past 33 years. Mon Ethos Pro is a Platinum Sponsor of all Spectrum Fitness Productions events and represents some of the top athletes competing in the sport today.
