Washington OSPI's Dyslexia Advisory Council Recommends Curriculum Associates' i-Ready® Diagnostic as a Literacy Screening Tool

NORTH BILLERICA, Mass., Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Washington State Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction's (OSPI) Dyslexia Advisory Council recently named Curriculum Associates' i-Ready Diagnostic to its list of Recommended Literacy Screening Tools. Now, school districts across the state can use the award-winning online program to help identify students in Grades K–2 who display indications of, or areas associated with, dyslexia as part of their early screening of dyslexia. Today, the i-Ready program serves more than eight million students and approximately 25 percent of all K–8 students in the United States.

"By combining our proven Diagnostic with additional offline assessment tasks that leverage the most current dyslexia research, we are able to provide a single, streamlined solution to help educators determine if specialized reading intervention may be appropriate for individual students," said Rob Waldron, CEO of Curriculum Associates.

Composed of parents, district educators, and other stakeholders, the Dyslexia Advisory Council helps identify tools and resources that will help screen for dyslexia or indicators of dyslexia. It additionally develops recommendations on best practices for implementing the screenings in school districts; staff training to target the areas of need for those experiencing dyslexia or indicators of dyslexia; information for parents and families that includes a list of resources; and best practices to help students in Grades 3 and above who might be experiencing dyslexia.

The council selected i-Ready Diagnostic based on its assessment quality, validity and reliability, correlation to Washington State Learning Standards, capacity to support districts, and more.

i-Ready makes the promise of differentiated instruction a practical reality for K–12 teachers and students. Proven to predict student performance on the Smarter Balanced Assessment (SBA), it combines powerful assessments and rich insights with effective and engaging instruction in Reading and Mathematics to address students' individual needs.

The i-Ready Diagnostic for Reading, which can be used to meet OSPI's Learning Assistance Program (LAP) data reporting guidelines, provides educators with actionable criterion-referenced and normative data to deliver impactful, equitable learning experiences. Teachers administer the Diagnostic at the beginning of the school year to chart a course for their instruction and to personalize i-Ready instructional paths. A midyear and end-of-year Diagnostic helps students and teachers measure growth and have data chats. Teacher-led and personalized instruction continues throughout the year to help students address their learning gaps and access grade-level learning.

All i-Ready district partners have ongoing access to Curriculum Associates' award-winning customer service. This includes dedicated support via the company's Customer Service team, professional development experts, account managers, sales representatives, and Technical Support team, as well as access to the free customer service portal.

To learn more about i-Ready and to take a tour of the program, visit CurriculumAssociates.com/i-Ready/Tour. To learn more about the recent approval by the Washington OSPI, visit https://www.k12.wa.us/about-ospi/workgroups-committees/currently-meeting-workgroups/washington-state-dyslexia-advisory-council/recommended-literacy-screening-tools.

About Curriculum Associates

Founded in 1969, Curriculum Associates, LLC designs research-based print and online instructional materials, screens and assessments, and data management tools. The company's products and outstanding customer service provide teachers and administrators with the resources necessary for teaching diverse student populations and fostering learning for all students.

